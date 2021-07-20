ANC's Dyantyi elected as chair of committee probing PP's fitness to hold office
CAPE TOWN - The parliamentary inquiry into the fitness of the Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane to hold office has elected its chairperson.
Senior African National Congress (ANC) MP Qubudile Richard Dyantyi was chosen on Tuesday at a meeting of the multi-party committee that will conduct the inquiry.
The Section 194 inquiry is named for the section of the Constitution that deals with removing the heads of Chapter Nine institutions.
It has 35 members - of which all have voting rights - 19 are from the ANC, four from the Democratic Alliance (DA), two are from the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and one for each of the remaining eleven parties. However, the African Transformation movement did not take up its seat on the committee.
The work of the Section 194 inquiry into the fitness of the Public Protector to hold office has now officially begun.
Dyantyi was elected chairperson of the committee unopposed on Tuesday morning…
He noted that the inquiry was a process in terms of the Constitution and was not a judicial inquiry.
“Today, colleagues, we start the work of a committee of inquiry as directed by the NA rules into one of our Chapter Nine institutions... allow me to get more specific. Our work is an inquiry into the fitness of Advocate Mkhwebane to hold the office of Public Protector of South Africa, that is what we are assembled for.”
Dyantyi urged committee members to approach their task with open minds and focus on facts, evidence and due process.
"There are no pre-determined outcomes. We are not assembled and coming here with outcomes in any of our briefcases. We’ve got to engage in this process and be honest on the evidence in front of us. This is a constitutional inquiry not a judicial one. Ours is an exercise on accountability. This is a role that we are going to have to play from today until we deliver our report to the National Assembly. We are in the spotlight."
The committee is expected to reconvene next week to discuss its programme for the inquiry.
