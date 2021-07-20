Momentum: How to implement practical solutions to soften the Covid-19 blow





People have been working from home, disrupted by lockdown, struggling to reach targets for the companies that we work for. Until we reach herd immunity, this is our way of life.

Even in most disruptive and turbulent times, certain companies have managed to ride the waves of change. These are leaders who inspire success and understand the 'why' of the organisations, the values, the purpose why they exist. When the 'why'' resonates with an employee or a client, they are more likely to be inspired into productive action and become passionate brand advocates.

Momentum Corporate chief marketing officer Qhawekazi Mdikane has more.

What has been the impact of Covid-19 on consumer and client expectations when it comes to brands?

The global crisis has fundamentally changed how we behave, how work and how we consume products and solutions. We conducted research in March this year and it highlights the impact of Covid-19 on South African businesses and the need for a far more holistic approach to the employee value proposition. Qhawekazi Mdikane, Momentum corporate spokesperson

We are dealing with an employee who is a consumer first and consumers by their very nature are forever evolving and have been over the years. If you consider a consumer of the 70s and compare that to today's consumer, you can see that they are fundamentally different due to various macro and micro factors. Qhawekazi Mdikane, Momentum corporate spokesperson

Brands are now dealing with a far more purpose-driven kind of consumer, who really has high expectations of brands. They really want to know: What are you as a brand doing for me? What are you doing for my community to really try and change societal challenges that are being posed by Covid-19? Qhawekazi Mdikane, Momentum corporate spokesperson

How has Momentum as a brand responded to your clients and societal challenges?

The approach of Momentum Corporate is to prioritise human experiences. That means that we design solutions that address clients' and employees' real needs on a practical level. As a business, we believe in being more human-centric and providing solutions that protect people. Qhawekazi Mdikane, Momentum corporate spokesperson

What we have done practically, at no additional cost, is to really try and assist our clients during this difficult time.

Mdikane says in addition to an employee assistance programme with financial, wellness and emotional support, Momentum clients were given a two-month grace period from paying premiums.

