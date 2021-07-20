SA Weather Service warns of bitterly cold days for Gauteng
The South African Weather Service has warned of snow and cold weather over the Western Cape and Northern Cape provinces.
The cold weather is expected to hit Gauteng on Thursday.
Ray White speaks to South African Weather Service forecaster Elizabeth Viljoen.
In Gauteng, we are expecting the air to pick up tomorrow afternoon, they will have a windy afternoon.Elizabeth Viljoen, Forecaster - South African Weather Service
Temperatures are going to drop a lot in Gauteng from Thursday. Maximum temperatures will be very low with Johannesburg only reaching a high of -7°C on Thursday.Elizabeth Viljoen, Forecaster - South African Weather Service
Friday morning is the icy morning, -3°C is expected for Johannesburg.Elizabeth Viljoen, Forecaster - South African Weather Service
⚠️ ALERT: POWERFUL COLD FRONT WITH CORE NEAR ANTARCTICA TO BLAST NEAR-POLAR AIR TO GAUTENG FROM THURSDAY, with accompanying upper-air trough adding intensity!!!— Gauteng Weather (@tWeatherSA) July 19, 2021
Update 20 July 2021: Cloudy, cold and wet conditions expected over s.western parts of country for next few days. Weather system has weakened - we downgraded the Level 4 warning for Rain to a Yellow Level 2 Warning. All other warnings are still valid (see posts of 19 July 2021). pic.twitter.com/XoAEX2UWBX— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) July 20, 2021
⚠️ALERT: INTENSE COLD FRONT AHEAD!!!— Gauteng Weather (@tWeatherSA) July 18, 2021
Monday☀️-1|16°C
Tuesday☀️2|16°C
Wednesday🌤3|17°C🍃WINDY
🥶SUB-POLAR AIR🥶
Thursday⛅️-3|7°C🍃
Friday🌤-5|9°C#JHBWeather
Monday☀️1|18°C
Tuesday☀️4|18°C
Wednesday🌤4|19°C🍃WINDY
🥶SUB-POLAR AIR🥶
Thursday⛅️-1|9°C🍃
Friday🌤-3|11°C#PTAWeather
⚠️MEDIA RELEASE: Yet another week of bitterly cold winter weather in the forecast for South Africa with snowfall for some provinces. pic.twitter.com/RFteUvDjXg— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) July 19, 2021
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_92562321_funny-snowman-in-stylish-hat-and-red-scalf-on-snowy-field-merry-christmass-and-happy-new-year-.html
