Moseneke finds local elections will not be free & fair if held in Oct
CAPE TOWN - Former Deputy Chief Justice Dikgang Moseneke and his panel have found that "it is not reasonably possible or likely" that the October local government elections will be held in a free and fair manner.
Moseneke chaired the inquiry into the feasibility of the upcoming elections and heard submissions from political parties and various organisations on whether the elections should go ahead or not amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
In his final report into the matter, which he released on Tuesday, he recommended that the elections be held by the end of February 2022.
“We conclude that it is not reasonably possible or likely that local government elections scheduled for the month of October 2021 will be held in a free and fair manner as required by the Constitution. We find that the scheduled elections are likely to be free and fair if they are held no later than the end of the month of February 2022.”
Moseneke said parties were fiercely divided on whether the elections should go ahead in October.
He has given the panel's reasons, saying voter registration would be impossible.
“This is so because subsisting lockdown restrictions will stand in the way of parties and independent candidate accomplishing acts prescribed by the timetable and electoral laws.”
And this has a bearing on political parties.
“What is important is that political parties and independent candidates must be able to participate in the elections fully and effectively; this means they must be able to get their political message to their chosen electorate.”
Moseneke political gatherings could become super spreader events.
“The concern is heightened where South Africa is placed under an alert level that imposes more severe restrictions.” IEC chairperson Glen Mashinini said the commission would now study the report in depth.
WATCH LIVE: Moseneke releases report into feasibility of local elections
Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.
This article first appeared on EWN : Moseneke finds local elections will not be free & fair if held in Oct
Source : Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News
More from Politics
Ramaphosa holding 'crucial' meeting with business leaders on reconstruction
'Business should help ensure that SA's socio-economic problems are solved.' Bruce Whitfield talks to economist Dr Thabi Leoka.Read More
Police Minister Cele - I never received the intelligence warning of looting
Police Minister Bheki Cele has made a not so veiled accusation that State Security Minister Ayanda Dlodlo lied when she claimed that she gave the police adequate intelligence ahead of the looting that unfolded.Read More
EFF fails in court bid to have Ramaphosa's CR17 bank records unsealed
The party had approached the court to reveal all those who donated to the president's campaign for the African National Congress (ANC) presidency in 2017.Read More
ANC's Dyantyi elected as chair of committee probing PP's fitness to hold office
Senior African National Congress (ANC) MP Qubudile Richard Dyantyi was chosen on Tuesday at a meeting of the multi-party committee that will conduct the inquiry.Read More
Whistleblower Cynthia Stimpel fought against capture of SAA - and saved us R256m
Cynthia Stimpel about her book "Hijackers on Board: How One Courageous Whistleblower Fought Against the Capture of SAA".Read More
'Ramaphosa must fire security cluster ministers. Who does he replace them with?'
Peter Bruce, Asanda Ngoasheng and Mbhazima Shilowa give Clement Manyathela their views on what action President Cyril Ramaphosa should take.Read More
Free Jacob Zuma Campaign gives Ramaphosa 14 days to release him from prison
The former president was sentenced to 15 months by the Constitutional Court for refusing to appear before the inquiry into state capture headed by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.Read More
Foreign investors will watch SA companies' response to catastrophe - Jacko Maree
Bruce Whitfield interviews Jacko Maree, Presidential Special Investment Envoy, about the prospects for rebuilding SA's reputation.Read More
BHEKI MNGOMEZULU: The 'ethnic mobilisation' narrative will destroy the country
The 'ethnic mobilisation' narrative currently making the rounds needs to end immediately if this country is to come out of this quagmire, writes Bheki Mngomezulu.Read More
More from Local
Can employees be disciplined for criminal acts (eg looting) committed off-duty?
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield gets insight from employment law specialist Bongani Masuku (Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr).Read More
Potchefstroom laid the foundation for the person I am today - with Boity Thulo
Media personality Boity Thulo says the groundedness and authenticity of her hometown are what she loves most about Potchefstroom.Read More
Why are the Johnson & Johnson vaccines being delayed?
Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre director Mia Malan says the Health Department has no specific date on when the J&J vaccine will be available.Read More
Police Minister Cele - I never received the intelligence warning of looting
Police Minister Bheki Cele has made a not so veiled accusation that State Security Minister Ayanda Dlodlo lied when she claimed that she gave the police adequate intelligence ahead of the looting that unfolded.Read More
Pupil dropout rate increases to 500,000 due to Covid-19
The pupil dropout rate in the country has tripled to about 500,000 more throughout the pandemic, the highest in 20 years.Read More
SA Weather Service warns of bitterly cold days for Gauteng
Ray White speaks to forecaster Elizabeth Viljoen about cold weather over the Western Cape and Northern Cape provinces.Read More
Momentum: How to implement practical solutions to soften the Covid-19 blow
Momentum Corporate chief marketing officer Qhawekazi Mdikane says there is a need for a far more holistic approach to employee value proposition.Read More
EFF fails in court bid to have Ramaphosa's CR17 bank records unsealed
The party had approached the court to reveal all those who donated to the president's campaign for the African National Congress (ANC) presidency in 2017.Read More
ANC's Dyantyi elected as chair of committee probing PP's fitness to hold office
Senior African National Congress (ANC) MP Qubudile Richard Dyantyi was chosen on Tuesday at a meeting of the multi-party committee that will conduct the inquiry.Read More