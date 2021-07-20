Potchefstroom laid the foundation for the person I am today - with Boity Thulo





Media personality Boity Thulo has shared the love she has for her hometown Potchefstroom, which is based in the North West province and is one of the oldest formal towns in South Africa, with varied historical and cultural heritage, including many national monuments.

My foundation from my schooling time is probably what made me the person I am today. I went to Mohadin primary school than later transferred to Potchefstroom girls high and as far as I know, it's always been a fantastic school. Boity Thulo, Tv Personality, musician and Actress

Thulo detailed the reasons she loved her hometown was based on safety, kind neighbors, and people who are grounded.

I think the groundedness, the energy of loving your neighbours and being able to relate to people on an authentic level and, more importantly, in a relatable manner is what makes me love my home town. Boity Thulo, Tv Personality, musician and Actress

