Why are the Johnson & Johnson vaccines being delayed?





South Africa has been the worst-hit country in Africa when it comes to the number of people who have contracted COVID-19, with a recording of nearly 2.3-million infections, of which 67,080 have been fatal.

Director at Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre, Mia Malan, says even though the Department of Health has received 1.5-million vaccine doses thus far, Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccines are far behind schedule because lately they have been investigated for being contaminated.

The delay in J&J doses is interrupting the speed at which government would like to move because if we had doses right now many more people would have been vaccinated even though we have made progress. Mia Malan, Director - Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre

Malan says when it comes to the delay on the J& J vaccines, South Africa can not be compared to other countries such as Canada as they have many other vaccines to rely on, unlike us who just rely on the Pfizer vaccines only.

The impact of the lack of doses is far worse than in other well-resourced countries. Mia Malan, Director - Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre

Malan went on to explain that the country should not be in a state of panic since the J&J vaccines are being delayed as batches of Pfizer vaccines are delivered into the country on a weekly basis.

I spoke to the Health Department yesterday, there said the J&J vaccines will be here any day now even though they have no specific dates. Mia Malan, Director - Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre

