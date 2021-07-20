End of an era: WeBuyCars acquires Ticketpro Dome as vehicle showroom
Local second-hand vehicle behemoth WeBuyCars has confirmed it is buying Gauteng's Ticketpro Dome.
The dealer says a purchase agreement has been concluded with the owners, the Sasol Pension Fund.
It was announced recently that the popular events venue is shutting down amid the fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Diana Ross was the big drawcard when the Dome opened in April 1998.
It is with a heavy heart that @RXAfrica_ today announces that after 20 yrs of being the management company of SA’s largest multipurpose indoor arena, @Ticketprodome will be closing.— More Than Food Magazine (@MoreThanFoodMag) July 19, 2021
Another devasting blow for the exhibitions, events & entertainment industry due to Covid-19. pic.twitter.com/4f0jvvolse
The Dome was originally intended to be a permanent motor showroom.
Now WeBuyCars is now able to finally realise the original vision and develop it into one of the biggest second-hand car dealerships in the world says Executive Director Faan van der Walt.
RELATED: The fascinating story of WeBuyCars (and why Naspers is pumping billions into it)
The deal has been in the making for a while says van der Walt in conversation with Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show.
As you know, WeBuyCars has an expansive footprint across South Africa and in the last year we've been looking to expand that into the northern suburbs of Johannesburg...Faan van der Walt, Founder - WeBuyCars.co.za
In January... one of our options did not materialise and we went back to the drawing board and thought about the Dome which in these times was obviously standing vacant... Today the rest is history!Faan van der Walt, Founder - WeBuyCars.co.za
Van der Walt acknowledges the people lamenting the loss of an established live entertainment venue, saying that for him too it is bittersweet.
We've had good times in the Dome... I remember attending the Top Gear show with Jeremy Clarkson; it was a highlight of my life... but in these times you have to adapt...Faan van der Walt, Founder - WeBuyCars.co.za
Van der Walt says the Dome will be even bigger than WeBuyCars' biggest showroom currently in Midrand, which accommodates 1,000 vehicles.
Around 1,500 cars would fit into the new venue.
I don't think that many people know that back in 1998 when it designed and developed it was initially intended to be a motor showroom and not an entertainment venue...Faan van der Walt, Founder - WeBuyCars.co.za
With WeBuyCars stepping in that original vision... can now be realised.Faan van der Walt, Founder - WeBuyCars.co.za
Listen to the interview with van der Walt below:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : End of an era: WeBuyCars acquires Ticketpro Dome as vehicle showroom
Source : https://www.facebook.com/ticketprodome/photos/a.344218712303429/1004207562971204
More from Business
Can employees be disciplined for criminal acts (eg looting) committed off-duty?
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield gets insight from employment law specialist Bongani Masuku (Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr).Read More
[VIDEOS] Jeff Bezos blasts off to become the latest space billionaire
Bezos made the trip not long after Richard Branson. It doesn't make them astronauts though, says astronomer Prof. David Block.Read More
Ramaphosa holding 'crucial' meeting with business leaders on reconstruction
'Business should help ensure that SA's socio-economic problems are solved.' Bruce Whitfield talks to economist Dr Thabi Leoka.Read More
To invest now or later - can one time the cryptocurrency market?
Colin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to help you understand how cryptocurrency works.Read More
Whistleblower Cynthia Stimpel fought against capture of SAA - and saved us R256m
Cynthia Stimpel about her book "Hijackers on Board: How One Courageous Whistleblower Fought Against the Capture of SAA".Read More
Authorities are likely to destroy recovered looted goods – but should they?
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Tracey Gilmore, a cofounder at The Clothing Bank.Read More
Moody’s downgrades SA cities – what that means for households and businesses
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Karen Heese, an economist at Municipal IQ.Read More
Riots and looting – does force majeure apply?
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Michael Straeuli, Partner at Webber Wentzel.Read More
'Our centres will be up and running in between 3 and 6 months'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Michael Lawrence (National Clothing Retail Federation) and Riaz Kader (Arrowhead Properties).Read More
More from Lifestyle
[VIDEOS] Jeff Bezos blasts off to become the latest space billionaire
Bezos made the trip not long after Richard Branson. It doesn't make them astronauts though, says astronomer Prof. David Block.Read More
WATCH: Baby rescued floating in inflatable ring in Tunisia
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
WATCH: It's fake news!Irish gymnast Rhys Mcclenaghan debunks 'anti-sex' bed myth
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
To invest now or later - can one time the cryptocurrency market?
Colin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to help you understand how cryptocurrency works.Read More
Whistleblower Cynthia Stimpel fought against capture of SAA - and saved us R256m
Cynthia Stimpel about her book "Hijackers on Board: How One Courageous Whistleblower Fought Against the Capture of SAA".Read More
The curtain falls as Ticketpro Dome shuts due to COVID lockdown
In a statement on Monday afternoon, RX Venue Management said due to the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown restrictions, the Ticketpro Dome had been unable to operate optimally.Read More
36 years later! Letter of apology from high school bully goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
WATCH: Woman celebrating birthday alone brought to tears by strangers
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
'Offshore investing is a great idea – but be careful where you put your money'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Warren Ingram, a Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital.Read More