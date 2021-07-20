End of an era: WeBuyCars acquires Ticketpro Dome as vehicle showroom

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 19:08
ZOOM -Business Unusual
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE : Consumer Ninja
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM - Shapeshifter - Brett Dawson - Founder of Campan and Chairman of Free2Cycle
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Brett Dawson - Former CEO of Dimension Data and Chairman at Gather Online
No Items to show
Latest Local
Can employees be disciplined for criminal acts (eg looting) committed off-duty? The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield gets insight from employment law specialist Bongani Masuku (Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr). 20 July 2021 9:12 PM
Potchefstroom laid the foundation for the person I am today - with Boity Thulo Media personality Boity Thulo says the groundedness and authenticity of her hometown are what she loves most about Potchefstroom. 20 July 2021 5:26 PM
Why are the Johnson & Johnson vaccines being delayed? Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre director Mia Malan says the Health Department has no specific date on when the J&J vaccine will... 20 July 2021 4:55 PM
View all Local
Ramaphosa holding 'crucial' meeting with business leaders on reconstruction 'Business should help ensure that SA's socio-economic problems are solved.' Bruce Whitfield talks to economist Dr Thabi Leoka. 20 July 2021 7:02 PM
Police Minister Cele - I never received the intelligence warning of looting Police Minister Bheki Cele has made a not so veiled accusation that State Security Minister Ayanda Dlodlo lied when she claimed th... 20 July 2021 3:13 PM
Moseneke finds local elections will not be free & fair if held in Oct This follows days of submissions from political parties and various organisations of whether the elections should be held or not d... 20 July 2021 2:24 PM
View all Politics
[VIDEOS] Jeff Bezos blasts off to become the latest space billionaire Bezos made the trip not long after Richard Branson. It doesn't make them astronauts though, says astronomer Prof. David Block. 20 July 2021 8:39 PM
End of an era: WeBuyCars acquires Ticketpro Dome as vehicle showroom No more live shows, but a showroom for 1,500 cars - The Money Show interviews Faan van der Walt, Executive Director of WeBuyCars. 20 July 2021 7:48 PM
To invest now or later - can one time the cryptocurrency market? Colin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to help you understand how cryptocurrency works. 20 July 2021 5:45 AM
View all Business
WATCH: Baby rescued floating in inflatable ring in Tunisia Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 20 July 2021 9:26 AM
WATCH: It's fake news!Irish gymnast Rhys Mcclenaghan debunks 'anti-sex' bed myth Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 20 July 2021 8:53 AM
Whistleblower Cynthia Stimpel fought against capture of SAA - and saved us R256m Cynthia Stimpel about her book "Hijackers on Board: How One Courageous Whistleblower Fought Against the Capture of SAA". 19 July 2021 7:49 PM
View all Lifestyle
Bafana Bafana crowned COSAFA champions They defeated Senegal 5-4 on penalties at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Sunday evening. 18 July 2021 7:01 PM
Al Ahly win 10th CAF Champions League title The Egyptian side beat South Africa's Kaizer Chiefs 3-0 in Casablanca. 18 July 2021 9:04 AM
'Preparations have gone well,' says cyclist Nic Dlamini as he heads to Olympics The first black South African to race in the Tour de France says he is worried by the looting taking place in the country, especia... 16 July 2021 2:27 PM
View all Sport
It has been a strange and difficult time for all sectors - Matthew Mole The musician told Azania Mosaka on #702 Unplugged that when he wrote 'I'm With You' the idea was that people will feel the words o... 16 July 2021 3:20 PM
Legendary musician Tsepo Tshola passes away It's understood Tshola was hospitalised at a Lesotho hospital after contracting COVID-19. 15 July 2021 11:32 AM
'I don't care if my breasts reach my belly button' Gillian Anderson ditches bras Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 July 2021 9:03 AM
View all Entertainment
[VIDEOS] Jeff Bezos blasts off to become the latest space billionaire Bezos made the trip not long after Richard Branson. It doesn't make them astronauts though, says astronomer Prof. David Block. 20 July 2021 8:39 PM
To invest now or later - can one time the cryptocurrency market? Colin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to help you understand how cryptocurrency works. 20 July 2021 5:45 AM
UK's Branston Pickle brings space-exploring Branson back to earth with a bump Richard Branson is a master of the brand stunt but this time he was upstaged by a humble little pickle, says Andy Rice. 13 July 2021 9:18 PM
View all World
Zimbabwe vaccinates over 1 million citizens against COVID Zimbabwe is using mostly the Chinese-made Sinopharm and Sinovac vaccines, which require two doses, a month apart. 17 July 2021 12:48 PM
Africa's COVID third wave surge has now topped the second wave peak - WHO Africa WHO Africa said that there'd been a constant rise in coronavirus cases being recorded since the onset of the pandemic's third wave... 8 July 2021 1:57 PM
'If King Mswati is in eSwatini, let him address the nation, even via Zoom' Swaziland Solidarity Network spokesperson Lucky Lukhele says the army and police have taken over completely and all businesses hav... 29 June 2021 1:04 PM
View all Africa
Ramaphosa holding 'crucial' meeting with business leaders on reconstruction 'Business should help ensure that SA's socio-economic problems are solved.' Bruce Whitfield talks to economist Dr Thabi Leoka. 20 July 2021 7:02 PM
Whistleblower Cynthia Stimpel fought against capture of SAA - and saved us R256m Cynthia Stimpel about her book "Hijackers on Board: How One Courageous Whistleblower Fought Against the Capture of SAA". 19 July 2021 7:49 PM
Authorities are likely to destroy recovered looted goods – but should they? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Tracey Gilmore, a cofounder at The Clothing Bank. 19 July 2021 7:35 PM
View all Opinion
End of an era: WeBuyCars acquires Ticketpro Dome as vehicle showroom

20 July 2021 7:48 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
ticketpro dome
WeBuyCars.co.za
Faan van der Walt
Entertainment industry
Lockdown
COVID-19
Events industry
RX Venue Management
Sasol Pension Fund
WeBuyCars

No more live shows, but a showroom for 1,500 cars - The Money Show interviews Faan van der Walt, Executive Director of WeBuyCars.
Image: Ticketpro Dome on Facebook @ticketprodome

Local second-hand vehicle behemoth WeBuyCars has confirmed it is buying Gauteng's Ticketpro Dome.

The dealer says a purchase agreement has been concluded with the owners, the Sasol Pension Fund.

It was announced recently that the popular events venue is shutting down amid the fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Diana Ross was the big drawcard when the Dome opened in April 1998.

The Dome was originally intended to be a permanent motor showroom.

Now WeBuyCars is now able to finally realise the original vision and develop it into one of the biggest second-hand car dealerships in the world says Executive Director Faan van der Walt.

RELATED: The fascinating story of WeBuyCars (and why Naspers is pumping billions into it)

The deal has been in the making for a while says van der Walt in conversation with Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show.

As you know, WeBuyCars has an expansive footprint across South Africa and in the last year we've been looking to expand that into the northern suburbs of Johannesburg...

Faan van der Walt, Founder - WeBuyCars.co.za

In January... one of our options did not materialise and we went back to the drawing board and thought about the Dome which in these times was obviously standing vacant... Today the rest is history!

Faan van der Walt, Founder - WeBuyCars.co.za

Van der Walt acknowledges the people lamenting the loss of an established live entertainment venue, saying that for him too it is bittersweet.

We've had good times in the Dome... I remember attending the Top Gear show with Jeremy Clarkson; it was a highlight of my life... but in these times you have to adapt...

Faan van der Walt, Founder - WeBuyCars.co.za

Van der Walt says the Dome will be even bigger than WeBuyCars' biggest showroom currently in Midrand, which accommodates 1,000 vehicles.

Around 1,500 cars would fit into the new venue.

I don't think that many people know that back in 1998 when it designed and developed it was initially intended to be a motor showroom and not an entertainment venue...

Faan van der Walt, Founder - WeBuyCars.co.za

With WeBuyCars stepping in that original vision... can now be realised.

Faan van der Walt, Founder - WeBuyCars.co.za

Listen to the interview with van der Walt below:


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : End of an era: WeBuyCars acquires Ticketpro Dome as vehicle showroom




Can employees be disciplined for criminal acts (eg looting) committed off-duty?

20 July 2021 9:12 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield gets insight from employment law specialist Bongani Masuku (Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[VIDEOS] Jeff Bezos blasts off to become the latest space billionaire

20 July 2021 8:39 PM

Bezos made the trip not long after Richard Branson. It doesn't make them astronauts though, says astronomer Prof. David Block.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ramaphosa holding 'crucial' meeting with business leaders on reconstruction

20 July 2021 7:02 PM

'Business should help ensure that SA's socio-economic problems are solved.' Bruce Whitfield talks to economist Dr Thabi Leoka.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

To invest now or later - can one time the cryptocurrency market?

20 July 2021 5:45 AM

Colin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to help you understand how cryptocurrency works.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Whistleblower Cynthia Stimpel fought against capture of SAA - and saved us R256m

19 July 2021 7:49 PM

Cynthia Stimpel about her book "Hijackers on Board: How One Courageous Whistleblower Fought Against the Capture of SAA".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Authorities are likely to destroy recovered looted goods – but should they?

19 July 2021 7:35 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Tracey Gilmore, a cofounder at The Clothing Bank.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Moody’s downgrades SA cities – what that means for households and businesses

19 July 2021 7:06 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Karen Heese, an economist at Municipal IQ.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Riots and looting – does force majeure apply?

19 July 2021 6:42 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Michael Straeuli, Partner at Webber Wentzel.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Our centres will be up and running in between 3 and 6 months'

19 July 2021 6:30 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Michael Lawrence (National Clothing Retail Federation) and Riaz Kader (Arrowhead Properties).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA motorists warned August fuel price hike on the cards

18 July 2021 12:12 PM

The Automobile Association has predicted a significant rise in the price of petrol, diesel and illuminating paraffin month-end.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[VIDEOS] Jeff Bezos blasts off to become the latest space billionaire

20 July 2021 8:39 PM

Bezos made the trip not long after Richard Branson. It doesn't make them astronauts though, says astronomer Prof. David Block.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: Baby rescued floating in inflatable ring in Tunisia

20 July 2021 9:26 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: It's fake news!Irish gymnast Rhys Mcclenaghan debunks 'anti-sex' bed myth

20 July 2021 8:53 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

To invest now or later - can one time the cryptocurrency market?

20 July 2021 5:45 AM

Colin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to help you understand how cryptocurrency works.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Whistleblower Cynthia Stimpel fought against capture of SAA - and saved us R256m

19 July 2021 7:49 PM

Cynthia Stimpel about her book "Hijackers on Board: How One Courageous Whistleblower Fought Against the Capture of SAA".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The curtain falls as Ticketpro Dome shuts due to COVID lockdown

19 July 2021 4:40 PM

In a statement on Monday afternoon, RX Venue Management said due to the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown restrictions, the Ticketpro Dome had been unable to operate optimally.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

36 years later! Letter of apology from high school bully goes viral

19 July 2021 9:03 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: Woman celebrating birthday alone brought to tears by strangers

19 July 2021 8:41 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Offshore investing is a great idea – but be careful where you put your money'

16 July 2021 4:00 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Warren Ingram, a Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

BHEKI MNGOMEZULU: The 'ethnic mobilisation' narrative will destroy the country

15 July 2021 6:17 PM

The 'ethnic mobilisation' narrative currently making the rounds needs to end immediately if this country is to come out of this quagmire, writes Bheki Mngomezulu.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why are the Johnson & Johnson vaccines being delayed?

Local

Ramaphosa holding 'crucial' meeting with business leaders on reconstruction

Business Politics Opinion

Police Minister Cele - I never received the intelligence warning of looting

Politics Local

EWN Highlights

WC gov deploys more resources to parts of CT due to ongoing taxi violence

20 July 2021 8:41 PM

Mali interim leader says he's 'well' after assassination attempt

20 July 2021 8:11 PM

Move of Esidimeni patients was labeled business opportunity to NGOs - witness

20 July 2021 7:01 PM

