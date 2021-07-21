COVID-19: South Africa records 8,929 new cases and 596 deaths
The Health Department says it has recorded 8,929 infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 2,311,232.
Gauteng province has recorded 3,295 new cases in the last reporting cycle.
596 more people have died after contracting the coronavirus bringing the national death toll to 67,676 since the beginning of the pandemic.
The cumulative recoveries now stand at 2,085,119 representing a recovery rate of 90,2%.
The total number of vaccines administered is 5,558,378 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.
As of today the cumulative number of #COVID19 cases identified in SA is 2 311 232 with 8 929 new cases reported. Today 596 deaths have been reported bringing the total to 67 676 deaths. The cumulative number of recoveries now stand at 2 085 119 with a recovery rate of 90,2% pic.twitter.com/UhGzpAakNJ— Department of Health (@HealthZA) July 20, 2021
In the last 24 hours, 596 deaths have been reported which brings the total to 67 676 deaths – reported as at 17:00. This report provides updates on the COVID-19 related deaths that have been reported by Provinces, with supporting line lists. pic.twitter.com/ydddHA4cow— Department of Health (@HealthZA) July 20, 2021
