COVID-19: South Africa records 8,929 new cases and 596 deaths





The Health Department says it has recorded 8,929 infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 2,311,232.

Gauteng province has recorded 3,295 new cases in the last reporting cycle.

596 more people have died after contracting the coronavirus bringing the national death toll to 67,676 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The cumulative recoveries now stand at 2,085,119 representing a recovery rate of 90,2%.

The total number of vaccines administered is 5,558,378 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.

