I think May would be appropriate for local government elections - Terry Tselane
The inquiry into the feasibility of the upcoming elections found that it is not reasonably possible or likely that the October local government elections will be held in a free and fair manner.
Former Deputy Chief Justice Dikgang Moseneke and his panel heard submissions from political parties and various stakeholders.
Executive Chair of the Institute for Election Management Services Terry Tselane motivated for the elections to be postponed.
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Tselane says the pandemic and restrictions created a difficult environment for democratic elections.
I am on record and have recommended that we have these elections in May next year. I think May, in my opinion, would have been the most appropriate date.Terry Tselane, Executive chair - IEMSA
In terms of the advice he (Justice Moseneke) received from medical practitioners as well as taking into consideration the practicalities of holding an election, he felt that it would be possible to hold these elections in February.Terry Tselane, Executive chair - IEMSA
I think they've cut it too tight, it is going to be difficult but I think it is to create some sense of security among the citizens.Terry Tselane, Executive chair - IEMSA
Source : Boikhutso Ntsoko/Eyewitness News
