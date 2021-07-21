'Focus on the small victories', Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida graduates from Wits
It's been a week of celebration for Miss South Africa 2020 Shudufhadzo Musida.
On Sunday she celebrated her 25th birthday and on Tuesday she graduated with a BA Honours degree in International Relations from the University of the Witwatersrand.
🎓👑💯WATCH: "Dreams are valid, I never thought I'd be sitting here today...to every single graduate, to every single student who feels like this is really tough, you are going to make it through, you are going to succeed, you are going to graduate," Miss SA, Shudufhadzo Musida. pic.twitter.com/VQwajUcsmt— Wits University (@WitsUniversity) July 20, 2021
