'Focus on the small victories', Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida graduates from Wits

Streaming issues? Report here
Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020 Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 12:05
Alleged instigator of looting appears in Randburg Magistrate Court.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Veronica Makhoali, EWN Reporter
Today at 12:10
Is SA's security at risk as ANC factional battles play out in security cluster?
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Tshidi Madia, EWN Senior politics journalist
Today at 12:15
Cracks revelad in Security Cluster as contradictory comments confuse SA'ns
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Dr Guy Lamb - Criminologist, lecturer at University Of Stellenbosch
Today at 12:23
Cape Taxi Violence Unrest - Soldiers to be deployed.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Kaylynn Palm- EWN Reporter
Today at 12:27
Life Esidimeni inquest continues.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Thando Kubheka, EWN reporter
Today at 12:37
Justice Moseneke recommends October local government elections be postponed
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Wayne Sussman - Elections Analyst at Daily Maverick
Today at 12:41
SA's Covid death toll jumps again as 596 new fatalities reported.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Prof Mosa Moshabela - Acting Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Research and Innovation at University Of Kwa-Zulu Natal
Today at 12:52
Eskom warns grid at risk as cold weather, wc taxi violence pile on pressure.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Sikhonathi Mantshansha
Today at 12:56
Weather Focus: Col weather expected throughout the week.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Elizabeth Viljoen - Forecaster- SAWS
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 19:08
ZOOM -Business Unusual - Space no longer the final frontier, just the next one
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE : Consumer Ninja
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM - Shapeshifter - Brett Dawson - Founder of Campan and Chairman of Free2Cycle
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Brett Dawson - Former CEO of Dimension Data and Chairman at Gather Online
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Ramaphosa keen to disclose CR17 documents but donors don't want to be revealed' Listeners weigh in on the decision made by the Gauteng High Court yesterday to dismiss an EFF application to have CR17 bank statem... 21 July 2021 10:53 AM
I think May would be appropriate for local government elections - Terry Tselane IEMSA executive chair Terry Tselane talks about the findings of the inquiry into the feasibility of the upcoming election. 21 July 2021 7:41 AM
COVID-19: South Africa records 8,929 new cases and 596 deaths The Health Department says 5,558,378 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout. 21 July 2021 6:37 AM
View all Local
Ramaphosa holding 'crucial' meeting with business leaders on reconstruction 'Business should help ensure that SA's socio-economic problems are solved.' Bruce Whitfield talks to economist Dr Thabi Leoka. 20 July 2021 7:02 PM
Police Minister Cele - I never received the intelligence warning of looting Police Minister Bheki Cele has made a not so veiled accusation that State Security Minister Ayanda Dlodlo lied when she claimed th... 20 July 2021 3:13 PM
Moseneke finds local elections will not be free & fair if held in Oct This follows days of submissions from political parties and various organisations of whether the elections should be held or not d... 20 July 2021 2:24 PM
View all Politics
Can employees be disciplined for criminal acts (eg looting) committed off-duty? The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield gets insight from employment law specialist Bongani Masuku (Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr). 20 July 2021 9:12 PM
[VIDEOS] Jeff Bezos blasts off to become the latest space billionaire Bezos made the trip not long after Richard Branson. It doesn't make them astronauts though, says astronomer Prof. David Block. 20 July 2021 8:39 PM
End of an era: WeBuyCars acquires Ticketpro Dome as vehicle showroom No more live shows, but a showroom for 1,500 cars - The Money Show interviews Faan van der Walt, Executive Director of WeBuyCars. 20 July 2021 7:48 PM
View all Business
'Focus on the small victories', Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida graduates from Wits Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 21 July 2021 8:35 AM
WATCH: Baby rescued floating in inflatable ring in Tunisia Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 20 July 2021 9:26 AM
WATCH: It's fake news!Irish gymnast Rhys Mcclenaghan debunks 'anti-sex' bed myth Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 20 July 2021 8:53 AM
View all Lifestyle
Bafana Bafana crowned COSAFA champions They defeated Senegal 5-4 on penalties at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Sunday evening. 18 July 2021 7:01 PM
Al Ahly win 10th CAF Champions League title The Egyptian side beat South Africa's Kaizer Chiefs 3-0 in Casablanca. 18 July 2021 9:04 AM
'Preparations have gone well,' says cyclist Nic Dlamini as he heads to Olympics The first black South African to race in the Tour de France says he is worried by the looting taking place in the country, especia... 16 July 2021 2:27 PM
View all Sport
It has been a strange and difficult time for all sectors - Matthew Mole The musician told Azania Mosaka on #702 Unplugged that when he wrote 'I'm With You' the idea was that people will feel the words o... 16 July 2021 3:20 PM
Legendary musician Tsepo Tshola passes away It's understood Tshola was hospitalised at a Lesotho hospital after contracting COVID-19. 15 July 2021 11:32 AM
'I don't care if my breasts reach my belly button' Gillian Anderson ditches bras Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 July 2021 9:03 AM
View all Entertainment
[VIDEOS] Jeff Bezos blasts off to become the latest space billionaire Bezos made the trip not long after Richard Branson. It doesn't make them astronauts though, says astronomer Prof. David Block. 20 July 2021 8:39 PM
To invest now or later - can one time the cryptocurrency market? Colin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to help you understand how cryptocurrency works. 20 July 2021 5:45 AM
UK's Branston Pickle brings space-exploring Branson back to earth with a bump Richard Branson is a master of the brand stunt but this time he was upstaged by a humble little pickle, says Andy Rice. 13 July 2021 9:18 PM
View all World
Zimbabwe vaccinates over 1 million citizens against COVID Zimbabwe is using mostly the Chinese-made Sinopharm and Sinovac vaccines, which require two doses, a month apart. 17 July 2021 12:48 PM
Africa's COVID third wave surge has now topped the second wave peak - WHO Africa WHO Africa said that there'd been a constant rise in coronavirus cases being recorded since the onset of the pandemic's third wave... 8 July 2021 1:57 PM
'If King Mswati is in eSwatini, let him address the nation, even via Zoom' Swaziland Solidarity Network spokesperson Lucky Lukhele says the army and police have taken over completely and all businesses hav... 29 June 2021 1:04 PM
View all Africa
Ramaphosa holding 'crucial' meeting with business leaders on reconstruction 'Business should help ensure that SA's socio-economic problems are solved.' Bruce Whitfield talks to economist Dr Thabi Leoka. 20 July 2021 7:02 PM
Whistleblower Cynthia Stimpel fought against capture of SAA - and saved us R256m Cynthia Stimpel about her book "Hijackers on Board: How One Courageous Whistleblower Fought Against the Capture of SAA". 19 July 2021 7:49 PM
Authorities are likely to destroy recovered looted goods – but should they? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Tracey Gilmore, a cofounder at The Clothing Bank. 19 July 2021 7:35 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

'Focus on the small victories', Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida graduates from Wits

21 July 2021 8:35 AM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
'Whats Gone Viral'
graduations
Miss SA 2020 Shudufhadzo Musida
wits graduation

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Baby rescued floating in inflatable ring in Tunisia

It's been a week of celebration for Miss South Africa 2020 Shudufhadzo Musida.

On Sunday she celebrated her 25th birthday and on Tuesday she graduated with a BA Honours degree in International Relations from the University of the Witwatersrand.

Listen to what else has gone viral:




21 July 2021 8:35 AM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
'Whats Gone Viral'
graduations
Miss SA 2020 Shudufhadzo Musida
wits graduation

More from Lifestyle

[VIDEOS] Jeff Bezos blasts off to become the latest space billionaire

20 July 2021 8:39 PM

Bezos made the trip not long after Richard Branson. It doesn't make them astronauts though, says astronomer Prof. David Block.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

End of an era: WeBuyCars acquires Ticketpro Dome as vehicle showroom

20 July 2021 7:48 PM

No more live shows, but a showroom for 1,500 cars - The Money Show interviews Faan van der Walt, Executive Director of WeBuyCars.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: Baby rescued floating in inflatable ring in Tunisia

20 July 2021 9:26 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: It's fake news!Irish gymnast Rhys Mcclenaghan debunks 'anti-sex' bed myth

20 July 2021 8:53 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

To invest now or later - can one time the cryptocurrency market?

20 July 2021 5:45 AM

Colin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to help you understand how cryptocurrency works.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Whistleblower Cynthia Stimpel fought against capture of SAA - and saved us R256m

19 July 2021 7:49 PM

Cynthia Stimpel about her book "Hijackers on Board: How One Courageous Whistleblower Fought Against the Capture of SAA".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The curtain falls as Ticketpro Dome shuts due to COVID lockdown

19 July 2021 4:40 PM

In a statement on Monday afternoon, RX Venue Management said due to the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown restrictions, the Ticketpro Dome had been unable to operate optimally.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

36 years later! Letter of apology from high school bully goes viral

19 July 2021 9:03 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: Woman celebrating birthday alone brought to tears by strangers

19 July 2021 8:41 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Offshore investing is a great idea – but be careful where you put your money'

16 July 2021 4:00 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Warren Ingram, a Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'Ramaphosa keen to disclose CR17 documents but donors don't want to be revealed'

Local

I think May would be appropriate for local government elections - Terry Tselane

Local

Why are the Johnson & Johnson vaccines being delayed?

Local

EWN Highlights

WC's Winde wants more soldiers deployed to help deal with taxi violence

21 July 2021 11:02 AM

Ngizwe Mchunu, one of the alleged instigators of KZN, Gauteng riots, denied bail

21 July 2021 10:54 AM

WATCH LIVE: Life Esidimeni inquest - day 3

21 July 2021 10:12 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA