'Ramaphosa keen to disclose CR17 documents but donors don't want to be revealed'
The Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, yesterday 20 July, dismissed the application made by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in wanting president Cyril Ramaphosa to disclose bank statements that would reveal, the financial contributions that were made into his CR17 campaign in his quest to become African National Congress (ANC) president in 2017.
The party argued that revealing the statements would support the notion of being open to the public on how money is transferred between donors and government officials.
The bank statements were submitted to the court as part of Ramaphosa's challenge towards the Public Protector's adverse finding on the CR17 campaign.
Ramaphosa's lawyers argued that the statements need to be sealed on the basis that they contained confidential information.
Listeners on The Clement Manyathela Show argued that the president should be more transparent on the funding that was made for his campaign to earn the citizen's trust.
I wish we had the same veracity, anger, and level of accountability we had with the former president Jacob Zuma towards president Cyril Ramaphosa because they are both corrupt the only difference is that Ramaphosa has done his part through the front door.Shaun, Caller
I think is within the president's interest of the president to disclose those documents to gain confidence from South African citizens because if he does not the people who are also in high power may follow his lead in not wanting to reveal documentation or financial files to prove their innocence.Themba, Caller
Why does Cyril not want to disclose those documents? Honestly, this country has become a banana republic.Simphiwe, Caller
I don't think president Cyril Ramaphosa himself does not want to reveal those statements, I think it's just the donors themselves do not want to be named in public.Samuel, Caller
Listen to the full interview below...
Source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t7deZrSpMRA
