By calling it insurrection government is trying show control - Risk consultant
There has been a lot of talk in the past few days around the language used by our politicians in describing the events that took place on the streets of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng last week.
Was it an attempted coup, a planned insurrection, or spontaneous bouts of violence? Does it matter what it was called?
Risk consultant Jasmine Opperman has more.
When we talk about insurrection, that is a group of people that have used or are willing to use violence against governments, against civil society itself in terms of instigating a revolt, an uprising and, in the South African situation we need to say, to discredit and isolate President Cyril Ramaphosa.Jasmine Opperman, Risk consultant
This does not compare to a coup. A coup is when you have a revolt against a government but it's a military thing, you have a military capacity to execute and to target the government specifically. I want to caution people that we cannot and must stop seeking oversimplified explanations for what happened in South Africa.Jasmine Opperman, Risk consultant
What has led to this? Is not a simplistic answer. I am concerned with the word insurrection. It's completely oversimplifying what we have been confronted with. It is the end of the storm in South Africa. If you look at the way it started, you could see already whether be it trucks being stopped on the N3, the way people moved, that there was clearly a level of organisation at palyJasmine Opperman, Risk consultant
We need very precise information, intelligence and planning. But at that point already it was clear that in KZN there are dynamics at play and that should have been picked up much earlier. What happened, however, during the last three days of what we have seen is a momentum that has just spiralled beyond, what I would argue, can be attributed to specific individuals taking a lead and controlling vandalism and looting.Jasmine Opperman, Risk consultant
By calling it insurrection, the government is trying to seek a level of stability and trying to show control ... the consequences thereof could be devastating within the ANC and South Africa itself.Jasmine Opperman, Risk consultant
Listen below for the full interview...
