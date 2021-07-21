Annual consumer inflation eased to 4.9% in June - Stats SA
JOHANNESBURG - Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) said that the annual consumer inflation moderated to 4.9% in June after it reached a 30-month high of 5.2% in May.
Stats SA said that the monthly increase in the consumer price index was 0.2% compared May's 0.1%.
It said that the June CPI inflation outcome reflected a smaller contribution from the transport component on the effects of the 10 cent per litre petrol price cut during that month.
Inflation in the food price component increased for the fourth consecutive month to 7.0% year-on-year in June.
Stats SA said that food price inflation had been affected by higher international agricultural commodity prices.
