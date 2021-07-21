Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
By calling it insurrection government is trying show control - Risk consultant Jasmine Opperman says people cannot and must stop seeking oversimplified explanations for what happened in South Africa. 21 July 2021 12:29 PM
Annual consumer inflation eased to 4.9% in June - Stats SA Stats SA said that the monthly increase in the consumer price index was 0.2% compared May's 0.1%. 21 July 2021 12:16 PM
'Ramaphosa keen to disclose CR17 documents but donors don't want to be revealed' Listeners weigh in on the decision made by the Gauteng High Court yesterday to dismiss an EFF application to have CR17 bank statem... 21 July 2021 10:53 AM
View all Local
'Govt must rethink infrastructure nodes, give affected KZN businesses tax cuts' On The Money Show, Deloitte's Martyn Davies discusses how to deal with SA's supply shock after the destruction wreaked in unrest 21 July 2021 7:52 PM
'Mainly gloom and doom at Ramaphosa's meeting with business, but some positives' Bruce Whitfield finds out about Cyril Ramaphosa's meeting with business leaders from the Black Business Council's Sandile Zungu. 21 July 2021 6:58 PM
'Ramaphosa's allies are calling for him to fire Mapisa-Nqakula, Ayanda Dlodlo' Eyewitness News senior politics journalist Tshidi Madia talks about her opinion piece on the country's security cluster. 21 July 2021 1:26 PM
View all Politics
Private space - not the final frontier, just the next one You might be surprised how many businesses are already in space 21 July 2021 7:15 PM
Can employees be disciplined for criminal acts (eg looting) committed off-duty? The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield gets insight from employment law specialist Bongani Masuku (Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr). 20 July 2021 9:12 PM
[VIDEOS] Jeff Bezos blasts off to become the latest space billionaire Bezos made the trip not long after Richard Branson. It doesn't make them astronauts though, says astronomer Prof. David Block. 20 July 2021 8:39 PM
View all Business
'Focus on the small victories', Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida graduates from Wits Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 21 July 2021 8:35 AM
End of an era: WeBuyCars acquires Ticketpro Dome as vehicle showroom No more live shows, but a showroom for 1,500 cars - The Money Show interviews Faan van der Walt, Executive Director of WeBuyCars. 20 July 2021 7:48 PM
WATCH: Baby rescued floating in inflatable ring in Tunisia Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 20 July 2021 9:26 AM
View all Lifestyle
WATCH: It's fake news!Irish gymnast Rhys Mcclenaghan debunks 'anti-sex' bed myth Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 20 July 2021 8:53 AM
Bafana Bafana crowned COSAFA champions They defeated Senegal 5-4 on penalties at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Sunday evening. 18 July 2021 7:01 PM
Al Ahly win 10th CAF Champions League title The Egyptian side beat South Africa's Kaizer Chiefs 3-0 in Casablanca. 18 July 2021 9:04 AM
View all Sport
It has been a strange and difficult time for all sectors - Matthew Mole The musician told Azania Mosaka on #702 Unplugged that when he wrote 'I'm With You' the idea was that people will feel the words o... 16 July 2021 3:20 PM
Legendary musician Tsepo Tshola passes away It's understood Tshola was hospitalised at a Lesotho hospital after contracting COVID-19. 15 July 2021 11:32 AM
'I don't care if my breasts reach my belly button' Gillian Anderson ditches bras Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 July 2021 9:03 AM
View all Entertainment
[VIDEOS] Jeff Bezos blasts off to become the latest space billionaire Bezos made the trip not long after Richard Branson. It doesn't make them astronauts though, says astronomer Prof. David Block. 20 July 2021 8:39 PM
To invest now or later - can one time the cryptocurrency market? Colin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to help you understand how cryptocurrency works. 20 July 2021 5:45 AM
UK's Branston Pickle brings space-exploring Branson back to earth with a bump Richard Branson is a master of the brand stunt but this time he was upstaged by a humble little pickle, says Andy Rice. 13 July 2021 9:18 PM
View all World
Zimbabwe vaccinates over 1 million citizens against COVID Zimbabwe is using mostly the Chinese-made Sinopharm and Sinovac vaccines, which require two doses, a month apart. 17 July 2021 12:48 PM
Africa's COVID third wave surge has now topped the second wave peak - WHO Africa WHO Africa said that there'd been a constant rise in coronavirus cases being recorded since the onset of the pandemic's third wave... 8 July 2021 1:57 PM
'If King Mswati is in eSwatini, let him address the nation, even via Zoom' Swaziland Solidarity Network spokesperson Lucky Lukhele says the army and police have taken over completely and all businesses hav... 29 June 2021 1:04 PM
View all Africa
Ramaphosa holding 'crucial' meeting with business leaders on reconstruction 'Business should help ensure that SA's socio-economic problems are solved.' Bruce Whitfield talks to economist Dr Thabi Leoka. 20 July 2021 7:02 PM
Whistleblower Cynthia Stimpel fought against capture of SAA - and saved us R256m Cynthia Stimpel about her book "Hijackers on Board: How One Courageous Whistleblower Fought Against the Capture of SAA". 19 July 2021 7:49 PM
Authorities are likely to destroy recovered looted goods – but should they? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Tracey Gilmore, a cofounder at The Clothing Bank. 19 July 2021 7:35 PM
View all Opinion
Annual consumer inflation eased to 4.9% in June - Stats SA

21 July 2021 12:16 PM
by Sifiso Zulu
Tags:
Stats SA
Consumer price inflation
CPI index

Stats SA said that the monthly increase in the consumer price index was 0.2% compared May's 0.1%.

JOHANNESBURG - Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) said that the annual consumer inflation moderated to 4.9% in June after it reached a 30-month high of 5.2% in May.

Stats SA said that the monthly increase in the consumer price index was 0.2% compared May's 0.1%.

It said that the June CPI inflation outcome reflected a smaller contribution from the transport component on the effects of the 10 cent per litre petrol price cut during that month.

Inflation in the food price component increased for the fourth consecutive month to 7.0% year-on-year in June.

Stats SA said that food price inflation had been affected by higher international agricultural commodity prices.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.


This article first appeared on EWN : Annual consumer inflation eased to 4.9% in June - Stats SA




More from Business

'Govt must rethink infrastructure nodes, give affected KZN businesses tax cuts'

21 July 2021 7:52 PM

On The Money Show, Deloitte's Martyn Davies discusses how to deal with SA's supply shock after the destruction wreaked in unrest

Private space - not the final frontier, just the next one

21 July 2021 7:15 PM

You might be surprised how many businesses are already in space

'Mainly gloom and doom at Ramaphosa's meeting with business, but some positives'

21 July 2021 6:58 PM

Bruce Whitfield finds out about Cyril Ramaphosa's meeting with business leaders from the Black Business Council's Sandile Zungu.

Can employees be disciplined for criminal acts (eg looting) committed off-duty?

20 July 2021 9:12 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield gets insight from employment law specialist Bongani Masuku (Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr).

[VIDEOS] Jeff Bezos blasts off to become the latest space billionaire

20 July 2021 8:39 PM

Bezos made the trip not long after Richard Branson. It doesn't make them astronauts though, says astronomer Prof. David Block.

End of an era: WeBuyCars acquires Ticketpro Dome as vehicle showroom

20 July 2021 7:48 PM

No more live shows, but a showroom for 1,500 cars - The Money Show interviews Faan van der Walt, Executive Director of WeBuyCars.

Ramaphosa holding 'crucial' meeting with business leaders on reconstruction

20 July 2021 7:02 PM

'Business should help ensure that SA's socio-economic problems are solved.' Bruce Whitfield talks to economist Dr Thabi Leoka.

To invest now or later - can one time the cryptocurrency market?

20 July 2021 5:45 AM

Colin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to help you understand how cryptocurrency works.

Whistleblower Cynthia Stimpel fought against capture of SAA - and saved us R256m

19 July 2021 7:49 PM

Cynthia Stimpel about her book "Hijackers on Board: How One Courageous Whistleblower Fought Against the Capture of SAA".

Authorities are likely to destroy recovered looted goods – but should they?

19 July 2021 7:35 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Tracey Gilmore, a cofounder at The Clothing Bank.

More from Local

Charlotte Maxeke radiation oncology section and some theatres back in operation

21 July 2021 8:09 PM

University of the Witwatersrand clinical medicine head Professor Daynia Ballot says one of the biggest problems at the hospital is parking.

'Medical workers are tired and hardly had time to recover from the second wave'

21 July 2021 5:11 PM

Sunday Times senior features writer Claire Keeton says many nurses have shown signs of discouragement and trauma in hospitals.

We will export Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine to other African countries - Biovac

21 July 2021 4:37 PM

Biovac CEO Dr Morena Makhoana says the contract to distribute more than 100-million doses a year within Africa is a historic transaction for the country.

Lamola: Those arrested for riots, looting could face terrorism charges

21 July 2021 3:33 PM

He’s told Parliament’s justice committee that some actions, including the burning of key national installations and the blockading of roads may fall within the parameters of the Protection of Constitutional Democracy against Terrorist and Related Activities Act of 2004.

'Ignoring challenges such as opportunity and finance triggered the riots'

21 July 2021 3:29 PM

The People’s Fund CEO and co-founder Luyanda Jafta discusses how entrepreneurs can rebuild South Africa and the Economy.

By calling it insurrection government is trying show control - Risk consultant

21 July 2021 12:29 PM

Jasmine Opperman says people cannot and must stop seeking oversimplified explanations for what happened in South Africa.

'Ramaphosa keen to disclose CR17 documents but donors don't want to be revealed'

21 July 2021 10:53 AM

Listeners weigh in on the decision made by the Gauteng High Court yesterday to dismiss an EFF application to have CR17 bank statements campaign disclosed.

I think May would be appropriate for local government elections - Terry Tselane

21 July 2021 7:41 AM

IEMSA executive chair Terry Tselane talks about the findings of the inquiry into the feasibility of the upcoming election.

COVID-19: South Africa records 8,929 new cases and 596 deaths

21 July 2021 6:37 AM

The Health Department says 5,558,378 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.

Can employees be disciplined for criminal acts (eg looting) committed off-duty?

20 July 2021 9:12 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield gets insight from employment law specialist Bongani Masuku (Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr).

Trending

Charlotte Maxeke radiation oncology section and some theatres back in operation

Local

We will export Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine to other African countries - Biovac

Local

Lamola: Those arrested for riots, looting could face terrorism charges

Local

EWN Highlights

Ntshavheni: SAPS probing 151 murder cases in KZN, 16 in GP after violence

21 July 2021 6:44 PM

Ongoing taxi violence in CT affects health services in parts of the city

21 July 2021 6:33 PM

Sahpra says it’s investigating adverse reactions to COVID vaccines

21 July 2021 5:48 PM

