'Ramaphosa's allies are calling for him to fire Mapisa-Nqakula, Ayanda Dlodlo'





The country's security cluster has been going back and forth about the violence and looting that happened in Gauteng and KwaZulu- Natal last week.

Eyewitness News senior politics journalist Tshidi Madia speaks to Mandy Wiener about whether South Africa is in the middle of a factional battle of the African National Congress.

Reshuffle conversations have been happening for a really long time. I think he is in a corner, and he is in a room where ministers are openly defying him. There are ministers who have been told to apologise and refused, it's a battle to do basic things. Tshidi Madia, Senior politics journalist - Eyewitness News

I think he is forced to do something. His allies are saying get rid of Mapisa-Nqakula, get rid of Ayanda Dlodlo. Tshidi Madia, Senior politics journalist - Eyewitness News

Criminology expert from Stellenbosch University Dr Guy Lamb says there seems to be a personality breakdown in the security cluster.

It is quite a concerning state of affairs that is unfolding here. We saw the cracks when the violence/insurrection sort of unfolding in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng. From a political point of view, it doesn't seem like we are in a very good state of affairs. Dr Guy Lamb, Criminology expert - Stellenbosch University

