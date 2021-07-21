'Ignoring challenges such as opportunity and finance triggered the riots'
Businesses in South Africa have had to deal with disruptions, lootings, and vandalism within some parts of Gauteng and KwaZulu Natal, with many not knowing what will be their next move as they are now stuck in debts and destroyed property.
CEO and co-founder of The People’s Fun, Luyanda Jafta explained that the events that ensued last week were inspired by the government not dealing with the economy and inequality in the country since democracy.
The thing we are dealing with as a country is actually a function of us not listening, which triggered the events that happened last week. The country became comfortable with the lower, middle, and upper income and for the most part we're left to deal with the problem of income and inequality that persist in the country even after democracy.Luyanda Jafta, CEO and co-founder - The people’s fund
Some of the challenges that small businesses are facing include access to opportunity, finance, and a reliable workforce.Luyanda Jafta, CEO and co-founder - The people’s fund
Jafta says this is a perfect opportunity for people to become more creative and create partnerships with those who have small businesses.
Ensuring and fostering partnership so that when small businesses are back on track those who have offered their services may have a long-term partnership because business and money move from a place of trust.Luyanda Jafta, CEO and co-founder - The people’s fund
