We will export Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine to other African countries - Biovac





Covid-19 vaccine makers Pfizer and South Africa's Biovac Institute have announced on Wednesday that there will be in partnership in the processes of allowing Biovac to know how the vaccine is manufactured, with the aim of them distributing over 100-million doses a year within Africa.

It's sharing how the vaccine gets manufactured. Dr Morena Makhoana, CEO - Biovac

We have been in discussion with Pfizer for quite a few months and the communication accelerated in the past week in terms of understanding the mRNA technology, where a company like Biovac can absorb that technology and ideally would have to do the whole spectrum, starting from the beginning to end. Dr Morena Makhoana, CEO - Biovac

Between now and the end of the year we will be doing some facility modification on our current site to know what the technology requires. Dr Morena Makhoana, CEO - Biovac

The important thing about this transaction is, it's not only for South Africans but we will be exporting it to other African countries, we looking towards plugging this big, gaping hole that Africa can not have manufacturing capabilities and more importantly not having access to vaccines. Dr Morena Makhoana, CEO - Biovac

This is a historic transaction for us and the country. Dr Morena Makhoana, CEO - Biovac

RELATED: Why are the Johnson & Johnson vaccines being delayed?

Eyewitness News parliamentary correspondent Babalo Ndenze provided the latest developments on what had been announced by the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) CEO, Dr Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela, who was briefing the Portfolio Committee on health on vaccinations.

She updated the committee on how far the vaccine developers and who they have met with and where these vaccines are in terms of the applicants that have submitted. Babalo Ndenze, Parliamentary Correspondent - Eyewitness News

Ndenze says the acting Acting Minister of Health Mmamoloko Kubayi is expected to also address the committee later on today.

Listen to the full interview...