Lamola: Those arrested for riots, looting could face terrorism charges
CAPE TOWN - Justice Minister Ronald Lamola on Tuesday said some of those arrested in relation to the violence of the past two weeks could face terrorism or related charges.
He’s told Parliament’s justice committee that some actions, including the burning of key national installations and the blockading of roads may fall within the parameters of the Protection of Constitutional Democracy against Terrorist and Related Activities Act of 2004.
Lamola said the Protection of Constitutional Democracy Against Terrorist and Related Activities Act was a key piece of legislation aimed at defending the country’s democratic order.
“The violent acts of burning of national key installations, disruptions of economic activities, the blockage of national roads, leading to disruptions of key supplies such as food, medicine, electricity, telecommunications and so forth, with dire consequences for thousands of people - some of it could fall squarely within the parameters of the Protection of Constitutional Democracy Against Terrorist And Related Activities Act No 33 of 2004.”
Activities identified by the Act include causing or spreading feelings of terror, fear and panic among civilians and threatening the unity and territorial integrity of the country.
“Law enforcement agencies have to investigate all those who violated the spirt of the Constitution and all legislation that could have been affected by these violent acts that we witnessed in our country.”
Lamola said as of Tuesday, 1,498 people had been admitted as remand detainees, overburdening an already stretched Department of Correctional Services.
WATCH: Alleged riots instigator Ngizwe Mchunu appears in court, denied bail
