Food price inflation has peaked says Agbiz economist
Consumer price inflation (DPI) slowed to 4.9% in June from May's 30-month high of 5.2%.
As the prices on supermarket shelves seem to keep rising, what does this mean for food price inflation?
Bruce Whitfield interviews Wandile Sihlobo, Chief Economist of the Agricultural Business Chamber of South Africa (Agbiz).
Sihlobo has reassuring words even in the face of rising inflation in the cost of farming.
I think we're at the peak of this and in the coming months we should see food price inflation really softening.Wandile Sihlobo, Chief Economist - Agricultural Business Chamber of SA
The key thing at the heart of this are the oils and fats, meat, milk and cheese...Wandile Sihlobo, Chief Economist - Agricultural Business Chamber of SA
The driving factor is not so much what's happening in South Africa but rather globally, particularly for the oils and fats. Lowered production in some parts of Asia and the rise in demand has been at the heart of that.Wandile Sihlobo, Chief Economist - Agricultural Business Chamber of SA
But going forward, we are starting to see global production recover...Wandile Sihlobo, Chief Economist - Agricultural Business Chamber of SA
Sihlobo acknowledges that rising production costs (pesticides, fertiliser...) are going to be a headache for South Africa's farmers, particularly in the next two months going into the planting season.
However, amid an abundant harvest, high agricultural commodity prices have been an ironic windfall for South African farmers he says.
Read Sihlobo's full analysis of the outlook for famers here.
Should South Africans be worried about food security in terms of the recent unrest and looting?
While the retail and agricultural sectors are facing huge losses in KwaZulu-Natal, the supply of food is slowly normalising Sihlobo says.
For more detail, listen to the audio clip below:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Food price inflation has peaked says Agbiz economist
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_33560262_corn-grain-in-a-hand-after-good-harvest-of-successful-farmer-in-a-background-agricultural-silo.html?term=grain%2Bharvest&vti=laz3is0dg018fu2wof-1-10
More from Business
Yoco CEO: We saw 80% drop-off in trade in KZN, 25% across SA
Counting the cost of the unrest for small and medium businesses: Bruce Whitfield talks to Katlego Maphai, CEO of Yoco.Read More
Interest rate unchanged, unrest affects growth forecast says Sarb Governor
The Money Show talks to Prof. Adrian Saville (Genera Capital) about the Reserve Bank's outlook for the economy.Read More
'Cyber attack' on Transnet: Govt investigating if linked to continuing unrest
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Steven Ambrose, Head of Cyber Security at Atvance Intelligence.Read More
South Africa's centre held. Whoever is behind this must be surprised – analyst
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews political and trend analyst JP Landman.Read More
Are shopkeepers reaping huge profits from capitalizing on food shortages?
Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler investigates complaints of alleged profiteering by food retailers and airlines, on The Money Show.Read More
[WATCH] Sports stars prepared to flop trying something new for Nike campaign
'Nike say, if you have a body you are an athlete!' The Money Show interviews branding expert Andy Rice about the Play New campaignRead More
'Govt must rethink infrastructure nodes, give affected KZN businesses tax cuts'
On The Money Show, Deloitte's Martyn Davies discusses how to deal with SA's supply shock after the destruction wreaked in unrestRead More
Private space - not the final frontier, just the next one
You might be surprised how many businesses are already in spaceRead More
'Mainly gloom and doom at Ramaphosa's meeting with business, but some positives'
Bruce Whitfield finds out about Cyril Ramaphosa's meeting with business leaders from the Black Business Council's Sandile Zungu.Read More
More from Local
Yoco CEO: We saw 80% drop-off in trade in KZN, 25% across SA
Counting the cost of the unrest for small and medium businesses: Bruce Whitfield talks to Katlego Maphai, CEO of Yoco.Read More
'Cyber attack' on Transnet: Govt investigating if linked to continuing unrest
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Steven Ambrose, Head of Cyber Security at Atvance Intelligence.Read More
Any food that could be salvaged should be taken to charity - FoodForward SA
MD Andy Du Plessis says where the police and SANDF members recover items and they know who they belong to, they will take them back.Read More
Many young people in SA have chronic illnesses and must get jab - UN rapporteur
United Nations special rapporteur Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng petitions for people with comorbidities to be vaccinated.Read More
President Cyril Ramaphosa among 14 heads of state who may have been hacked
Stuff magazine Publisher Toby Shapshak says the State Security Agency would have never seen this coming and cannot be blamed.Read More
Leading a business during a pandemic is tough and interesting - Tower Group CEO
Tower Group CEO Kerry Morris says since the beginning of the pandemic employers had to deal with expectation syndrome from their employees.Read More
Eskom implements Stage 2 power cut from 4pm until 9pm tonight
The utility had earlier warned that extreme cold and reduced generation capacity might force it to implement load shedding at short notice.Read More
Police stations can still be attacked, second wave of attacks possible - Report
Mandy Wiener speaks to News24 reporter Sipho Masondo and NPA national spokesperson Advocate Mthunzi Mhaga.Read More
DA, Accountability Now seek unit 'largely and loosely based on Scorpions model'
Advocate Glynnis Breytenbach says they want to establish an independent body outside of the NPA that is not susceptible to political influence.Read More
More from Opinion
South Africa's centre held. Whoever is behind this must be surprised – analyst
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews political and trend analyst JP Landman.Read More
Are shopkeepers reaping huge profits from capitalizing on food shortages?
Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler investigates complaints of alleged profiteering by food retailers and airlines, on The Money Show.Read More
[WATCH] Sports stars prepared to flop trying something new for Nike campaign
'Nike say, if you have a body you are an athlete!' The Money Show interviews branding expert Andy Rice about the Play New campaignRead More
Ramaphosa holding 'crucial' meeting with business leaders on reconstruction
'Business should help ensure that SA's socio-economic problems are solved.' Bruce Whitfield talks to economist Dr Thabi Leoka.Read More
Whistleblower Cynthia Stimpel fought against capture of SAA - and saved us R256m
Cynthia Stimpel about her book "Hijackers on Board: How One Courageous Whistleblower Fought Against the Capture of SAA".Read More
Authorities are likely to destroy recovered looted goods – but should they?
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Tracey Gilmore, a cofounder at The Clothing Bank.Read More
Moody’s downgrades SA cities – what that means for households and businesses
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Karen Heese, an economist at Municipal IQ.Read More
Riots and looting – does force majeure apply?
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Michael Straeuli, Partner at Webber Wentzel.Read More
'Our centres will be up and running in between 3 and 6 months'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Michael Lawrence (National Clothing Retail Federation) and Riaz Kader (Arrowhead Properties).Read More