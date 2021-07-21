'Govt must rethink infrastructure nodes, give affected KZN businesses tax cuts'

Streaming issues? Report here
Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020 Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 18:13
SARB MPC decision on interest rates
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Prof Adrian Saville - Investment Specialist at Genera Capital
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Small Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOON Personal Finance
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Are shopkeepers reaping huge profits from capitalizing on food shortages? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler investigates complaints of alleged profiteering by food retailers and airlines, on The Money Show. 21 July 2021 8:58 PM
Charlotte Maxeke radiation oncology section and some theatres back in operation University of the Witwatersrand clinical medicine head Professor Daynia Ballot says one of the biggest problems at the hospital is... 21 July 2021 8:09 PM
'Medical workers are tired and hardly had time to recover from the second wave' Sunday Times senior features writer Claire Keeton says many nurses have shown signs of discouragement and trauma in hospitals. 21 July 2021 5:11 PM
View all Local
'Govt must rethink infrastructure nodes, give affected KZN businesses tax cuts' On The Money Show, Deloitte's Martyn Davies discusses how to deal with SA's supply shock after the destruction wreaked in unrest 21 July 2021 7:52 PM
'Mainly gloom and doom at Ramaphosa's meeting with business, but some positives' Bruce Whitfield finds out about Cyril Ramaphosa's meeting with business leaders from the Black Business Council's Sandile Zungu. 21 July 2021 6:58 PM
'Ramaphosa's allies are calling for him to fire Mapisa-Nqakula, Ayanda Dlodlo' Eyewitness News senior politics journalist Tshidi Madia talks about her opinion piece on the country's security cluster. 21 July 2021 1:26 PM
View all Politics
[WATCH] Sports stars prepared to flop trying something new for Nike campaign 'Nike say, if you have a body you are an athlete!' The Money Show interviews branding expert Andy Rice about the Play New campaign 21 July 2021 8:38 PM
Private space - not the final frontier, just the next one You might be surprised how many businesses are already in space 21 July 2021 7:15 PM
Annual consumer inflation eased to 4.9% in June - Stats SA Stats SA said that the monthly increase in the consumer price index was 0.2% compared May's 0.1%. 21 July 2021 12:16 PM
View all Business
'Focus on the small victories', Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida graduates from Wits Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 21 July 2021 8:35 AM
[VIDEOS] Jeff Bezos blasts off to become the latest space billionaire Bezos made the trip not long after Richard Branson. It doesn't make them astronauts though, says astronomer Prof. David Block. 20 July 2021 8:39 PM
End of an era: WeBuyCars acquires Ticketpro Dome as vehicle showroom No more live shows, but a showroom for 1,500 cars - The Money Show interviews Faan van der Walt, Executive Director of WeBuyCars. 20 July 2021 7:48 PM
View all Lifestyle
WATCH: It's fake news!Irish gymnast Rhys Mcclenaghan debunks 'anti-sex' bed myth Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 20 July 2021 8:53 AM
Bafana Bafana crowned COSAFA champions They defeated Senegal 5-4 on penalties at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Sunday evening. 18 July 2021 7:01 PM
Al Ahly win 10th CAF Champions League title The Egyptian side beat South Africa's Kaizer Chiefs 3-0 in Casablanca. 18 July 2021 9:04 AM
View all Sport
It has been a strange and difficult time for all sectors - Matthew Mole The musician told Azania Mosaka on #702 Unplugged that when he wrote 'I'm With You' the idea was that people will feel the words o... 16 July 2021 3:20 PM
Legendary musician Tsepo Tshola passes away It's understood Tshola was hospitalised at a Lesotho hospital after contracting COVID-19. 15 July 2021 11:32 AM
'I don't care if my breasts reach my belly button' Gillian Anderson ditches bras Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 July 2021 9:03 AM
View all Entertainment
[VIDEOS] Jeff Bezos blasts off to become the latest space billionaire Bezos made the trip not long after Richard Branson. It doesn't make them astronauts though, says astronomer Prof. David Block. 20 July 2021 8:39 PM
To invest now or later - can one time the cryptocurrency market? Colin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to help you understand how cryptocurrency works. 20 July 2021 5:45 AM
UK's Branston Pickle brings space-exploring Branson back to earth with a bump Richard Branson is a master of the brand stunt but this time he was upstaged by a humble little pickle, says Andy Rice. 13 July 2021 9:18 PM
View all World
Zimbabwe vaccinates over 1 million citizens against COVID Zimbabwe is using mostly the Chinese-made Sinopharm and Sinovac vaccines, which require two doses, a month apart. 17 July 2021 12:48 PM
Africa's COVID third wave surge has now topped the second wave peak - WHO Africa WHO Africa said that there'd been a constant rise in coronavirus cases being recorded since the onset of the pandemic's third wave... 8 July 2021 1:57 PM
'If King Mswati is in eSwatini, let him address the nation, even via Zoom' Swaziland Solidarity Network spokesperson Lucky Lukhele says the army and police have taken over completely and all businesses hav... 29 June 2021 1:04 PM
View all Africa
Are shopkeepers reaping huge profits from capitalizing on food shortages? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler investigates complaints of alleged profiteering by food retailers and airlines, on The Money Show. 21 July 2021 8:58 PM
[WATCH] Sports stars prepared to flop trying something new for Nike campaign 'Nike say, if you have a body you are an athlete!' The Money Show interviews branding expert Andy Rice about the Play New campaign 21 July 2021 8:38 PM
Ramaphosa holding 'crucial' meeting with business leaders on reconstruction 'Business should help ensure that SA's socio-economic problems are solved.' Bruce Whitfield talks to economist Dr Thabi Leoka. 20 July 2021 7:02 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Politics

'Govt must rethink infrastructure nodes, give affected KZN businesses tax cuts'

21 July 2021 7:52 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Economy
The Money Show
Looting
Bruce Whitfield
Deloitte
Economic infrastructure
SMEs
N3
KwaZulu-Natal
Martyn Davies
social unrest
supply shortage
supply shock
tax cuts
humanitarian relief

On The Money Show, Deloitte's Martyn Davies discusses how to deal with SA's supply shock after the destruction wreaked in unrest
Burnt-out truck on the N3 near Mooi River Toll Plaza, KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Government @KZNGOV

South Africa has just experienced a "supply-side shock" says Dr Martyn Davies, Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa at Deloitte and Dean of the Deloitte Alchemy School.

The last week's social unrest caused huge damage to economic infrastructure.

This will have a short-term inflationary impact and a long-term impact on the economic competitiveness of KwaZulu-Natal and the national economy, Davies notes.

Image: © Leon Swart/123rf.com

Davies draws parallels with supply shocks and their economic impact in other parts of the world.

They are: the city of New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina (August 2005), the Arab Spring in Tunisia (December 2010), the tsunami that destroyed the Fukushima nuclear power station in Japan (March 2011) and the more recent port explosion in Lebanon’s capital city Beirut (August 2020).

Dr Martyn Davies, MD of Emerging Markets & Africa - Deloitte

What lessons can we learn from these international examples?

The short-term is humanitarian relief... People need to eat and food security must be stabilised first and foremost.

Dr Martyn Davies, MD of Emerging Markets & Africa - Deloitte

In the absence of Covid relief, which is minimal, government should respond with tax cuts for impacted businesses in the KZN region with special dispensation particularly for small and medium enterprises.

Dr Martyn Davies, MD of Emerging Markets & Africa - Deloitte

In the absence of direct fiscal support, let's have some some tax relief at least to allow these businesses some breathing space...

Dr Martyn Davies, MD of Emerging Markets & Africa - Deloitte

Davies also discusses the urgent need to secure and restart essential infrastructure like the Durban port.

Long-term, the government also needs to address the vulnerability of key infrastructure nodes, he says.

"Roughly 80% of freight between Durban and Gauteng is carried on the N3 highway. The unrest has revealed the stark vulnerability and over-dependence of not just the local economy but of the wider region (SADC) on the N3 transport corridor."

There's been a total lack of strategic thinking around logistics and national security

Dr Martyn Davies, MD of Emerging Markets & Africa - Deloitte

I see how other countries de-risk the supply chain to national security nodes by diversifying and protecting. We have done the opposite.

Dr Martyn Davies, MD of Emerging Markets & Africa - Deloitte

Listen to Davies' argument in the audio below:


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'Govt must rethink infrastructure nodes, give affected KZN businesses tax cuts'




21 July 2021 7:52 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Economy
The Money Show
Looting
Bruce Whitfield
Deloitte
Economic infrastructure
SMEs
N3
KwaZulu-Natal
Martyn Davies
social unrest
supply shortage
supply shock
tax cuts
humanitarian relief

More from Business

Are shopkeepers reaping huge profits from capitalizing on food shortages?

21 July 2021 8:58 PM

Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler investigates complaints of alleged profiteering by food retailers and airlines, on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Sports stars prepared to flop trying something new for Nike campaign

21 July 2021 8:38 PM

'Nike say, if you have a body you are an athlete!' The Money Show interviews branding expert Andy Rice about the Play New campaign

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Private space - not the final frontier, just the next one

21 July 2021 7:15 PM

You might be surprised how many businesses are already in space

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Mainly gloom and doom at Ramaphosa's meeting with business, but some positives'

21 July 2021 6:58 PM

Bruce Whitfield finds out about Cyril Ramaphosa's meeting with business leaders from the Black Business Council's Sandile Zungu.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Annual consumer inflation eased to 4.9% in June - Stats SA

21 July 2021 12:16 PM

Stats SA said that the monthly increase in the consumer price index was 0.2% compared May's 0.1%.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Can employees be disciplined for criminal acts (eg looting) committed off-duty?

20 July 2021 9:12 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield gets insight from employment law specialist Bongani Masuku (Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[VIDEOS] Jeff Bezos blasts off to become the latest space billionaire

20 July 2021 8:39 PM

Bezos made the trip not long after Richard Branson. It doesn't make them astronauts though, says astronomer Prof. David Block.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

End of an era: WeBuyCars acquires Ticketpro Dome as vehicle showroom

20 July 2021 7:48 PM

No more live shows, but a showroom for 1,500 cars - The Money Show interviews Faan van der Walt, Executive Director of WeBuyCars.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ramaphosa holding 'crucial' meeting with business leaders on reconstruction

20 July 2021 7:02 PM

'Business should help ensure that SA's socio-economic problems are solved.' Bruce Whitfield talks to economist Dr Thabi Leoka.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

To invest now or later - can one time the cryptocurrency market?

20 July 2021 5:45 AM

Colin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to help you understand how cryptocurrency works.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

'Mainly gloom and doom at Ramaphosa's meeting with business, but some positives'

21 July 2021 6:58 PM

Bruce Whitfield finds out about Cyril Ramaphosa's meeting with business leaders from the Black Business Council's Sandile Zungu.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Ramaphosa's allies are calling for him to fire Mapisa-Nqakula, Ayanda Dlodlo'

21 July 2021 1:26 PM

Eyewitness News senior politics journalist Tshidi Madia talks about her opinion piece on the country's security cluster.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ramaphosa holding 'crucial' meeting with business leaders on reconstruction

20 July 2021 7:02 PM

'Business should help ensure that SA's socio-economic problems are solved.' Bruce Whitfield talks to economist Dr Thabi Leoka.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Police Minister Cele - I never received the intelligence warning of looting

20 July 2021 3:13 PM

Police Minister Bheki Cele has made a not so veiled accusation that State Security Minister Ayanda Dlodlo lied when she claimed that she gave the police adequate intelligence ahead of the looting that unfolded.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Moseneke finds local elections will not be free & fair if held in Oct

20 July 2021 2:24 PM

This follows days of submissions from political parties and various organisations of whether the elections should be held or not during the COVID pandemic.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

EFF fails in court bid to have Ramaphosa's CR17 bank records unsealed

20 July 2021 12:11 PM

The party had approached the court to reveal all those who donated to the president's campaign for the African National Congress (ANC) presidency in 2017.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC's Dyantyi elected as chair of committee probing PP's fitness to hold office

20 July 2021 11:35 AM

Senior African National Congress (ANC) MP Qubudile Richard Dyantyi was chosen on Tuesday at a meeting of the multi-party committee that will conduct the inquiry.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Whistleblower Cynthia Stimpel fought against capture of SAA - and saved us R256m

19 July 2021 7:49 PM

Cynthia Stimpel about her book "Hijackers on Board: How One Courageous Whistleblower Fought Against the Capture of SAA".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Ramaphosa must fire security cluster ministers. Who does he replace them with?'

19 July 2021 12:29 PM

Peter Bruce, Asanda Ngoasheng and Mbhazima Shilowa give Clement Manyathela their views on what action President Cyril Ramaphosa should take.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Free Jacob Zuma Campaign gives Ramaphosa 14 days to release him from prison

16 July 2021 3:39 PM

The former president was sentenced to 15 months by the Constitutional Court for refusing to appear before the inquiry into state capture headed by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Charlotte Maxeke radiation oncology section and some theatres back in operation

Local

We will export Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine to other African countries - Biovac

Local

Lamola: Those arrested for riots, looting could face terrorism charges

Local

EWN Highlights

Cope: Allowing Zuma to attend brother’s funeral is a security risk

21 July 2021 8:49 PM

Equal Eduaction welcomes court ruling forcing dept to feed pupils

21 July 2021 8:04 PM

Ntshavheni: SAPS probing 151 murder cases in KZN, 16 in GP after violence

21 July 2021 6:44 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA