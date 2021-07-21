'Medical workers are tired and hardly had time to recover from the second wave'





There's been an increase in the number of Covid-related deather with over 500 people reported dead in the past 24-hour cycle with large numbers coming from provinces like Gauteng, the Western Cape, and the North West.

Sunday Times Senior features writer Claire Keeton painted a grim picture on her visitation at the private hospital in Cape Town, to see how the health workers were coping.

I think in truthfully speaking they have reached a breaking point, on the particular day ambulances were diverted to other hospitals but when I spoke to the paramedics there said other hospitals were not able to take critical care patients, and obviously private hospitals are better resourced so the situation is more than public facilities.' Claire Keeton, Senior features writer - Sunday Times

They literally do not stop and all the time they are dealing with very sick people a lot more than what you see outside the paramedics. Claire Keeton, Senior features writer - Sunday Times

The clear sense I am getting is that medical workers are very tired and hardly had time to recover from the second wave. Claire Keeton, Senior features writer - Sunday Times

I got a clear sense that some nurses are feeling a sense of discouragement and traumatised for critical care patients for who they can not do more. Claire Keeton, Senior features writer - Sunday Times

