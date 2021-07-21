Charlotte Maxeke radiation oncology section and some theatres back in operation
What is happening at the Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital at the moment following a fire that gutted some departments this year.
How far are they in terms of opening it to full capacity?
Professor Daynia Ballot, head of Clinical Medicine at the University of the Witwatersrand, has more.
Some of the hospital departments won't be opened for quite some time and will have to be rebuilt. So, they are doing a phased re-entry and some of the departments have gone back almost completely, for example, obstetrics is back, radiation oncology is back ...some of the operating theatres are back.Professor Daynia Ballot, Head of clinical medicine - University of the Witwatersrand
Some emergency departments are not yet open. What we call the casualty and outpatients are not functioning yet.Professor Daynia Ballot, Head of clinical medicine - University of the Witwatersrand
It still comes back to compliance certificates for the different areas. They've got to redo the casualty, Block 1 and Block 2 to get the fire certificates up to date. So, it's a pity that the emergency services are delayed because the hospital takes a very large community.Professor Daynia Ballot, Head of clinical medicine - University of the Witwatersrand
One of the big problems is parking. The fire left one of those parking garages completely collapsed. The hospital had underground parking for more than a thousand cars.Professor Daynia Ballot, Head of clinical medicine - University of the Witwatersrand
Listen below for the full interview...
