Jacob Zuma granted compassionate leave to attend his brother's funeral
Former President Jacob Zuma has been granted compassionate leave to attend his brother's funeral.
In a statement, the Correctional Services Department said that a sentenced offender remained a sentenced offender even when temporarily outside.
Zuma is serving 15 months of imprisonment for being in contempt of court over his refusal to cooperate with the state capture inquiry.
Source : Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
