COVID-19: South Africa records 16,240 new cases and 516 deaths





The Health Department says it has recorded 16,240 infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 2,327,472.

Gauteng province has recorded 5,219 new cases in the last reporting cycle.

516 more people have died after contracting the coronavirus bringing the national death toll to 68,292 since the beginning of the pandemic.

RELATED: South Africa records 15,939 new cases and 413 deaths

The cumulative recoveries now stand at 2,098,818 representing a recovery rate of 90,2%.

The total number of vaccines administered is 5,831,389 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.

As of today the cumulative number of #COVID19 cases identified in SA is 2 327 472 with 16 240 new cases reported. Today 516 deaths have been reported bringing the total to 68 292 deaths. The cumulative number of recoveries now stand at 2 098 818 with a recovery rate of 90,2% pic.twitter.com/wlV4n2nCnb — Department of Health (@HealthZA) July 21, 2021