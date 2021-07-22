COVID-19: South Africa records 16,240 new cases and 516 deaths
The Health Department says it has recorded 16,240 infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 2,327,472.
Gauteng province has recorded 5,219 new cases in the last reporting cycle.
516 more people have died after contracting the coronavirus bringing the national death toll to 68,292 since the beginning of the pandemic.
The cumulative recoveries now stand at 2,098,818 representing a recovery rate of 90,2%.
The total number of vaccines administered is 5,831,389 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.
This report provides updates on the COVID-19 related deaths that have been reported by Provinces. In the last 24 hours, 516 deaths have been reported: EC 57, FS 0, GP 157, KZN 47, Limpopo 115, MPU 15, NW 0, NC 18 and WC 107 bringing the total to 68 192 deaths #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/p8zxLTHdni— Department of Health (@HealthZA) July 21, 2021
