So far we don't have evidence that vaccines are causing death - Prof Moshabela





The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) is investigating adverse reactions to Covid-19 vaccines.

Sahpra's chief executive Tumi Semete-Makokotlela told Parliament portfolio committee on health that there have been 3,730 adverse events after immunisations that have been reported and analysed against Pfizer and J&J vaccines.

Bongani Bingwa speaks to the University of KwaZulu-Natal Deputy Vice-Chancellor Research & Innovation Mosa Moshabela.

In general, vaccines would be problematic if they caused death. The regulator in South Africa, Sahpra's job is to ensure the safety, quality and effectiveness of vaccines or any medical products. Professor Mosa Moshabela, Deputy Vice-Chancellor Research & Innovation - University of KwaZulu-Natal

It is really important that if vaccines are causing harm, it is reported. So far we don't have evidence that vaccines are causing death. Professor Mosa Moshabela, Deputy Vice-Chancellor Research & Innovation - University of KwaZulu-Natal

Listen to the full interview below: