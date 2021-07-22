Twitter user showing acts of kindness with $20 goes viral
What can $20 do?
Twitter user @NeilBensch didn't think his response to a tweet by Michaela talking about $2000 would reach many people.
Neil was asked what $20 dollars would buy? After explaining, he was challenged and he bought 10 Big Mac medium size and gave it to those in need.
More Twitter users sent him money via Paypal and Neil said he will go and buy blankets for those in need.
July 19, 2021
This is all started with me joking about my currency, I never expected nor needed anyone to send me cash.— Neil ニール (@NeilBensch) July 20, 2021
Thank you all for your kindness and generosity. For those who have sent me more money unprompted, I'll do my best to use it to help others (probably with healthier food)
Once again, thank you to everyone involved. Let's continue to help others and be the change we want to see in the world 🙏🏼🙌🏼— Neil ニール (@NeilBensch) July 20, 2021
