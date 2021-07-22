Twitter user showing acts of kindness with $20 goes viral

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 10:05
Hanging out with Jonathan Jansen
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Jonathan Jansen - Distinguished Professor in the Faculty of Education at Stellenbosch University.
Today at 11:05
Across the Desk- ANC politics spill over into the streets
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Mahlatse Mahlase - Editor-In-Chief at EWN
Tshidi Madia
Today at 18:13
SARB MPC decision on interest rates
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Prof Adrian Saville - Investment Specialist at Genera Capital
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 18:50
ZOOM : Side Hustle
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Richard Mulholland
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Small Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOON Personal Finance - After the looting and violence – is it time to pack your bags?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Latest Local
So far we don't have evidence that vaccines are causing death - Prof Moshabela Bongani Bingwa speaks to UKZN Deputy Vice-Chancellor Research & Innovation Mosa Moshabela about vaccine side-effects. 22 July 2021 8:42 AM
COVID-19: South Africa records 16,240 new cases and 516 deaths The Health Department says 5,831,389 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout. 22 July 2021 6:57 AM
Jacob Zuma granted compassionate leave to attend his brother's funeral Zuma is serving 15 months of imprisonment for being in contempt of court. 22 July 2021 6:32 AM
'Govt must rethink infrastructure nodes, give affected KZN businesses tax cuts' On The Money Show, Deloitte's Martyn Davies discusses how to deal with SA's supply shock after the destruction wreaked in unrest 21 July 2021 7:52 PM
'Mainly gloom and doom at Ramaphosa's meeting with business, but some positives' Bruce Whitfield finds out about Cyril Ramaphosa's meeting with business leaders from the Black Business Council's Sandile Zungu. 21 July 2021 6:58 PM
'Ramaphosa's allies are calling for him to fire Mapisa-Nqakula, Ayanda Dlodlo' Eyewitness News senior politics journalist Tshidi Madia talks about her opinion piece on the country's security cluster. 21 July 2021 1:26 PM
Are shopkeepers reaping huge profits from capitalizing on food shortages? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler investigates complaints of alleged profiteering by food retailers and airlines, on The Money Show. 21 July 2021 8:58 PM
[WATCH] Sports stars prepared to flop trying something new for Nike campaign 'Nike say, if you have a body you are an athlete!' The Money Show interviews branding expert Andy Rice about the Play New campaign 21 July 2021 8:38 PM
Private space - not the final frontier, just the next one You might be surprised how many businesses are already in space 21 July 2021 7:15 PM
Twitter user showing acts of kindness with $20 goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 22 July 2021 9:40 AM
WATCH: Ouch! Bride dislocating knee during first dance goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 22 July 2021 9:17 AM
'Focus on the small victories', Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida graduates from Wits Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 21 July 2021 8:35 AM
WATCH: It's fake news!Irish gymnast Rhys Mcclenaghan debunks 'anti-sex' bed myth Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 20 July 2021 8:53 AM
Bafana Bafana crowned COSAFA champions They defeated Senegal 5-4 on penalties at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Sunday evening. 18 July 2021 7:01 PM
Al Ahly win 10th CAF Champions League title The Egyptian side beat South Africa's Kaizer Chiefs 3-0 in Casablanca. 18 July 2021 9:04 AM
It has been a strange and difficult time for all sectors - Matthew Mole The musician told Azania Mosaka on #702 Unplugged that when he wrote 'I'm With You' the idea was that people will feel the words o... 16 July 2021 3:20 PM
Legendary musician Tsepo Tshola passes away It's understood Tshola was hospitalised at a Lesotho hospital after contracting COVID-19. 15 July 2021 11:32 AM
'I don't care if my breasts reach my belly button' Gillian Anderson ditches bras Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 July 2021 9:03 AM
[VIDEOS] Jeff Bezos blasts off to become the latest space billionaire Bezos made the trip not long after Richard Branson. It doesn't make them astronauts though, says astronomer Prof. David Block. 20 July 2021 8:39 PM
To invest now or later - can one time the cryptocurrency market? Colin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to help you understand how cryptocurrency works. 20 July 2021 5:45 AM
UK's Branston Pickle brings space-exploring Branson back to earth with a bump Richard Branson is a master of the brand stunt but this time he was upstaged by a humble little pickle, says Andy Rice. 13 July 2021 9:18 PM
Zimbabwe vaccinates over 1 million citizens against COVID Zimbabwe is using mostly the Chinese-made Sinopharm and Sinovac vaccines, which require two doses, a month apart. 17 July 2021 12:48 PM
Africa's COVID third wave surge has now topped the second wave peak - WHO Africa WHO Africa said that there'd been a constant rise in coronavirus cases being recorded since the onset of the pandemic's third wave... 8 July 2021 1:57 PM
'If King Mswati is in eSwatini, let him address the nation, even via Zoom' Swaziland Solidarity Network spokesperson Lucky Lukhele says the army and police have taken over completely and all businesses hav... 29 June 2021 1:04 PM
Ramaphosa holding 'crucial' meeting with business leaders on reconstruction 'Business should help ensure that SA's socio-economic problems are solved.' Bruce Whitfield talks to economist Dr Thabi Leoka. 20 July 2021 7:02 PM
Whistleblower Cynthia Stimpel fought against capture of SAA - and saved us R256m Cynthia Stimpel about her book "Hijackers on Board: How One Courageous Whistleblower Fought Against the Capture of SAA". 19 July 2021 7:49 PM
Authorities are likely to destroy recovered looted goods – but should they? The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Tracey Gilmore, a cofounder at The Clothing Bank. 19 July 2021 7:35 PM
Home
Lifestyle

Twitter user showing acts of kindness with $20 goes viral

22 July 2021 9:40 AM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Twitter
'Whats Gone Viral'
acts of kindness

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: **Ouch! Bride dislocating knee during first dance goes viral**

What can $20 do?

Twitter user @NeilBensch didn't think his response to a tweet by Michaela talking about $2000 would reach many people.

Neil was asked what $20 dollars would buy? After explaining, he was challenged and he bought 10 Big Mac medium size and gave it to those in need.

More Twitter users sent him money via Paypal and Neil said he will go and buy blankets for those in need.

Listen to what else has gone viral here:




WATCH: Ouch! Bride dislocating knee during first dance goes viral

22 July 2021 9:17 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

[WATCH] Sports stars prepared to flop trying something new for Nike campaign

21 July 2021 8:38 PM

'Nike say, if you have a body you are an athlete!' The Money Show interviews branding expert Andy Rice about the Play New campaign

'Focus on the small victories', Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida graduates from Wits

21 July 2021 8:35 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

[VIDEOS] Jeff Bezos blasts off to become the latest space billionaire

20 July 2021 8:39 PM

Bezos made the trip not long after Richard Branson. It doesn't make them astronauts though, says astronomer Prof. David Block.

End of an era: WeBuyCars acquires Ticketpro Dome as vehicle showroom

20 July 2021 7:48 PM

No more live shows, but a showroom for 1,500 cars - The Money Show interviews Faan van der Walt, Executive Director of WeBuyCars.

WATCH: Baby rescued floating in inflatable ring in Tunisia

20 July 2021 9:26 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

WATCH: It's fake news!Irish gymnast Rhys Mcclenaghan debunks 'anti-sex' bed myth

20 July 2021 8:53 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

To invest now or later - can one time the cryptocurrency market?

20 July 2021 5:45 AM

Colin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to help you understand how cryptocurrency works.

Whistleblower Cynthia Stimpel fought against capture of SAA - and saved us R256m

19 July 2021 7:49 PM

Cynthia Stimpel about her book "Hijackers on Board: How One Courageous Whistleblower Fought Against the Capture of SAA".

The curtain falls as Ticketpro Dome shuts due to COVID lockdown

19 July 2021 4:40 PM

In a statement on Monday afternoon, RX Venue Management said due to the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown restrictions, the Ticketpro Dome had been unable to operate optimally.

Riots, looting a stark reminder that any renewal is painful - ANC's Mantashe

22 July 2021 9:23 AM

22 July 2021 9:23 AM

DCS to ask Treasury for more funds as budget strained dealing with riot suspects

22 July 2021 9:05 AM

22 July 2021 9:05 AM

Sahpra: Causality studies of vaccine side effects & deaths being conducted

22 July

22 July 2021 8:30 AM

