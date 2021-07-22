WATCH: Ouch! Bride dislocating knee during first dance goes viral
This bride dislocated her knee during the first dance and was immediately rushed to the emergency room.
In an interview, the bride indicated that she wore flat shoes for the dance but the knee had other plans.
After getting assistance, the couple went back to reception to party it up.
