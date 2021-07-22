WATCH: Ouch! Bride dislocating knee during first dance goes viral





Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Twitter user showing acts of kindness with $20 goes viral

This bride dislocated her knee during the first dance and was immediately rushed to the emergency room.

In an interview, the bride indicated that she wore flat shoes for the dance but the knee had other plans.

After getting assistance, the couple went back to reception to party it up.

Watch the video below:

Listen to what else has gone viral here: