'Jacob Zuma can engage with family members or make an address at the funeral'
The Correctional Services Department released a statement on Thursday, 21 July confirming the former president Jacob Zuma had been granted compassionate leave to attend his brother Michael Zuma's funeral.
Zuma is currently serving 15 months imprisonment for being in contempt of court by refusing to appear before the Zondo Commission.
Correctional Services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo says the former president has arrived home but he could not inform the public on how many hours or days he has been permitted to stay out of prison for security and safety reasons.
We can confirm the former president is now home getting ready for the funeral.Singabakho Nxumalo, spokesperson - Correctional services
He did ill in the application form specifying the reason why he wants to be released temporarily from the correctional services on compassionate grounds. We considered and approved it but I can not share the number of hours or days he will be out because of the security and safety measures that have been put in place.Singabakho Nxumalo, spokesperson - Correctional services
Nxumalo says the former president will not be in prison clothing when appearing at his brother's funeral and is allowed to engage with family members.
Yes, he can engage with family members or make an address at the funeral but we as officials should never lose sight of him ever.Singabakho Nxumalo, spokesperson - Correctional services
Michael Zuma's funeral is expected to take place in Nkandla.
Source : Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
