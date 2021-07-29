SMMEs in South Africa: Enterprise Supply Developments need to up their game

Streaming issues? Report here
Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020 Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 09:35
Mkhwebane scores court victory over parliamentary impeachment process
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Oupa Segwale - Spokesperson at Office of the Public Protector
Today at 10:05
Hanging out with DJ Oskido Mdlongwa
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
DJ Oskido Mdlongwa
Today at 10:35
Hanging out with DJ Oskido Mdlongwa...continues...
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
DJ Oskido Mdlongwa
Today at 11:05
Across the Desk with SA's Script Writers
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Nonhlanhla Mnisi
Zaba Hlatshwayo - Head Writer for Nqobile, currently playing on Mzansi Magic DStv
Today at 11:35
Across the Desk with SA's Script Writers...continues...
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Nonhlanhla Mnisi
Zaba Hlatshwayo
Today at 18:09
Anglo American unveils special dividend and share buy-back
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mark Cutifani - CEO at Anglo American
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 18:50
ZOOM Side Hustle - Why hobbies for adults are crucial to happiness
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rich Mulholland - Entrepeneur & Blogger Extraord at Missing Link
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Small Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'The sinkhole situation in Tshwane is very dire and it is disheartening' Bongani Bingwa speaks to GOOD Party national chairperson Sam Shabane about the sinkhole issue in Tshwane. 29 July 2021 8:12 AM
COVID-19: South Africa records new 17,351 cases and 520 deaths The Health Department says 7,065,432 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout. 29 July 2021 7:03 AM
1,000 businesses shut in 6 months: 'Lack of new businesses even more worrying' The Money Show talks to Saul Levin (Trade & Industrial Policy Strategies) about the latest stats for business closures. 28 July 2021 8:39 PM
View all Local
SMMEs in South Africa: Enterprise Supply Developments need to up their game The days of implementing Enterprise and Supplier Development as a tick box exercise are over... Now, it's about making an impact. 29 July 2021 9:11 AM
Will budgeting for public sector wage increase affect service delivery? On The Money Show, Citibank economist Gina Schoeman explains where the money for the civil servant wage increase will come from. 27 July 2021 6:56 PM
Localisation improves Africa’s access to mainstream supply chains The progressive attitude of policymakers has sparked a revolution that will see SMEs flourish on the African continent. 26 July 2021 9:50 AM
View all Politics
Zanzibar latest Indian Ocean Island to lure expats with residency, tax scheme The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games, CEO of business consultancy Africa @ Work. 28 July 2021 9:02 PM
Mboweni explains why govt won't need to borrow to provide R39bn relief package Bruce Whitfield interviews Finance Minister Tito Mboweni about the funding for the package announced earlier by the president. 28 July 2021 7:18 PM
FNB announces relief measures for individual and business clients after looting 'Between 30 and 40 branches were completely destroyed or badly damaged.' The Money Show interviews FNB CEO Jacques Celliers. 27 July 2021 8:54 PM
View all Business
Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's family bathing habits cause a stir Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 July 2021 9:03 AM
300 new jobs open up as Capitec launches recruitment drive (tech, digital, data) Before branches were destroyed in the riots, Capitec had been looking at 600 new hires. The Money Show talks to CEO Gerrie Fourie. 27 July 2021 8:26 PM
23 funny nicknames people got from work Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 27 July 2021 9:49 AM
View all Lifestyle
Katsande among 7 players released by Kaizer Chiefs Willard Katsande was released after playing 326 matches for the side, along the way breaking the record for being the most-capped... 28 July 2021 10:40 AM
WATCH: German judo athlete Martyna Trajdos warm up 'ritual' shocks people Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 28 July 2021 8:45 AM
WATCH: Ariarne Titmus coach's priceless celebration to her winning a gold Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 27 July 2021 9:31 AM
View all Sport
Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's family bathing habits cause a stir Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 July 2021 9:03 AM
WATCH: The Lion King cast get emotional during first rehearsal of 2021 Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 July 2021 8:34 AM
Chantal Stanfield shares his 80s and 90s inspired playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 26 July 2021 4:13 PM
View all Entertainment
SMMEs in South Africa: Enterprise Supply Developments need to up their game The days of implementing Enterprise and Supplier Development as a tick box exercise are over... Now, it's about making an impact. 29 July 2021 9:11 AM
Localisation improves Africa’s access to mainstream supply chains The progressive attitude of policymakers has sparked a revolution that will see SMEs flourish on the African continent. 26 July 2021 9:50 AM
Resilient employees make for resilient businesses New research highlights that now, more than ever, employee mindsets really matter. 23 July 2021 3:12 PM
View all World
Covid-19 job cuts hit SA women hardest, new claims stats from old mutual confirm Old Mutual Claim Statistics Report reveals that 58% of 2020 retrenchment cover claims were paid out to women 23 July 2021 10:56 AM
Zimbabwe vaccinates over 1 million citizens against COVID Zimbabwe is using mostly the Chinese-made Sinopharm and Sinovac vaccines, which require two doses, a month apart. 17 July 2021 12:48 PM
Africa's COVID third wave surge has now topped the second wave peak - WHO Africa WHO Africa said that there'd been a constant rise in coronavirus cases being recorded since the onset of the pandemic's third wave... 8 July 2021 1:57 PM
View all Africa
Food price inflation has peaked says Agbiz economist Bruce Whitfield interviews Wandile Sihlobo, Chief Economist of the Agricultural Business Chamber of South Africa. 22 July 2021 8:42 PM
South Africa's centre held. Whoever is behind this must be surprised – analyst The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews political and trend analyst JP Landman. 22 July 2021 11:23 AM
Are shopkeepers reaping huge profits from capitalizing on food shortages? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler investigates complaints of alleged profiteering by food retailers and airlines, on The Money Show. 21 July 2021 8:58 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
World
fiber_manual_record
Business
fiber_manual_record
Africa
fiber_manual_record
Politics

SMMEs in South Africa: Enterprise Supply Developments need to up their game

29 July 2021 9:11 AM
by Zaakirah Rossier
Tags:
Bruce Whitfield
ABSA Bank
SMMEs
absa insights
Sponsored Content
absa insights 2021
Keitumetse Lekaba
Enterprise Supply Development

The days of implementing Enterprise and Supplier Development as a tick box exercise are over... Now, it's about making an impact.

The world is ever-changing and, so is the sector your business operates in. You don’t just need data to keep track of trends that are shaping the economy – you need the expertise to turn that data into valuable insights and sustainable growth opportunities that will unlock your business’ potential.

In the Absa Insights podcast series, The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield engages in conversation with the bank's sector experts about investment possibilities in Agriculture, Consumer Goods and Services, Enterprise Supply Development and Telecommunications, Public Sector and, Natural Resources and Energy.

Listen to the audio below:

Any entrepreneur who has ever tried to start a business can attest to how difficult it is.

From access to funding, competitive markets, business development support, tenders and mainstream supply chains – if small and medium enterprises are set to stimulate economic transformation in South Africa, Enterprise and Supplier Development (ESD) is paramount to its success.

However, Keitumetse Lekaba, Managing Director at I am an Entrepreneur believes that there is not enough support available to SMMEs and that the days of implementing Enterprise and Supplier Development in South Africa as a tick box exercise should end.

In her view, corporates that sponsor ESD initiatives do so to score BBBEE award points and often do not place enough emphasis on making an impact on the growth and survival of the SMME sector. This problem, coupled with the lack of developmental support is the biggest cause of the failure of these businesses.

We need a very structured and very directed support structure to support SMMEs with the needs that they have within their businesses and not to run a one-size-fits-all approach, which is currently what is happening in the industry – which doesn’t work.

Keitumetse Lekaba, Managing Director – I am an Entrepreneur 

So, how can ESD initiatives be more effective?

Lekaba says the objectives are clear.

"It is about job creation, it’s promoting economic transformation, it's creating competitive markets – the objective is clear, we just need to work around getting the objectives right."

According to her, the biggest problem with ESD strategies at the moment is its one-size-fits-all approach. In most cases, entrepreneurs who are in the start-up phase of their business venture are placed in the same training sessions as entrepreneurs who require assistance with growth strategies.

The responsibility of the ESD companies and ESD incubators is to help these SMMEs with knowledge... and use people that have already been in the space to help them grasp and have enough knowledge and expertise to take their business to the next level.

Keitumetse Lekaba, Managing Director – I am an Entrepreneur 

She believes that the power lies in matching entrepreneurs that have done it before with aspiring entrepreneurs who need support to take their businesses to the next level.

There are SMMEs out there with brilliant, brilliant ideas and they don’t know what to do with them.

Keitumetse Lekaba, Managing Director – I am an Entrepreneur 

What do other countries get right that we don’t, asks The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield.

While COVID-19 and issues around shipping and transport have impacted supply chains across the world, Botswana has refused to sit back and wait for things to improve and have instead, set a targeted approach to their localisation mandate to give SMMEs a fighting chance.

Sadly, South Africa's localisation mandate is not up to scratch.

While our country has tried to localise projects, Lekaba says "the lack of infrastructure, people’s integrity behind the scenes – the wrong people are getting the contracts, the wrong people are getting the tenders to help the country with localisation and the right people are not really getting the jobs."

She believes that SMMEs are ready to work but are not getting the opportunity to work.

What the other countries have that we don’t have is that everyone that is involved understands the benefit of getting it right. It’s not a selfish approach to localisation – they see the benefit, and everyone really wants to make the country and entrepreneurship in the country work and people have the same strategic focus on entrepreneurship, which I think we really lack in South Africa.

Keitumetse Lekaba, Managing Director – I am an Entrepreneur 

They really have a no-nonsense approach to corruption, they have a no-nonsense approach to looting, they have a no-nonsense approach to bribery, which is what we need to still overcome in our country.

Keitumetse Lekaba, Managing Director – I am an Entrepreneur 

Despite some of these flaws in South Africa's ESD initiatives, Lekaba says that there is also quite a lot of good happening in the entrepreneurship space.

"The right people with the right hearts have to lead the mandate to actually want to make sure that the localisation projects work," she concludes.

For data-driven insights that match foresight with sustainable possibilities, re-visit our Absa Insights page regularly to listen to thought-provoking conversations with Absa Corporate and Investment Banking sector experts in the Absa Insights podcast series.




29 July 2021 9:11 AM
by Zaakirah Rossier
Tags:
Bruce Whitfield
ABSA Bank
SMMEs
absa insights
Sponsored Content
absa insights 2021
Keitumetse Lekaba
Enterprise Supply Development

More from Absa Insights 2021

Localisation improves Africa’s access to mainstream supply chains

26 July 2021 9:50 AM

The progressive attitude of policymakers has sparked a revolution that will see SMEs flourish on the African continent.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

EFTs and e-wallets make online shopping in Africa easier and accessible

7 July 2021 10:44 AM

Africa is heralding in new technology enabling a more inclusive and accessible way to do business using the digital space.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Through the “great staggering” to a “better normal”

28 June 2021 10:14 PM

Dion Chang says lockdown has fast-tracked positive change in not just the retail sector.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Consumers choose home improvement and loungewear over expensive luxuries

28 June 2021 10:12 PM

In COVID times, the retail sector has a number of new opportunities to capitalise on.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Could Kenya’s fresh outlook on agriculture serve as a blueprint for SA?

7 June 2021 5:35 PM

Is Public-Private Partnerships the key to unlocking South Africa’s agricultural potential?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

As global food prices soar, Africa's agriculture sector is yet to benefit

7 June 2021 5:26 PM

Agriculture is one of this century’s great opportunities for the continent, yet most of our fertile land is under-utilised.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Farmers, Ferraris and Forward-thinking investors makes for a fruitful future

31 May 2021 9:40 AM

Why farmers (and not bankers) could be the next group driving Ferraris and Lamborghinis, thanks to Africa's rich Agri sector

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The future of renewable energy is bright

18 February 2021 8:34 AM

The untapped potential of Africa’s treasure trove of natural wealth presents its beneficiaries with a prosperous future, if exploited.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Energy is the gatekeeper to a prosperous future

18 February 2021 8:20 AM

Tackling Africa’s energy crisis starts with policymakers and evidence shows that they’re not moving fast enough.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The race to win the battle of energy storage is on

18 February 2021 8:20 AM

Wherever there is a problem, there is a solution and in the energy sector, a solution is an opportunity.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'The sinkhole situation in Tshwane is very dire and it is disheartening'

Local

Mboweni explains why govt won't need to borrow to provide R39bn relief package

Business Local

'In a country with high unemployment R350 makes a difference - Lumkile Mondi

Local

EWN Highlights

Mkhwebane to have full right of reply in inquiry into fitness to hold office

29 July 2021 9:17 AM

Retirement fund access: Treasury aims to finalise framework by end of year

29 July 2021 9:00 AM

The Broken Rainbow: Seeking refuge in scary South Africa

29 July 2021 8:57 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA