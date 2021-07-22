Streaming issues? Report here
South Africa's centre held. Whoever is behind this must be surprised – analyst

22 July 2021 11:23 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
African politics
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
scenario planning
2017 trends
trends
JP Landman
political analysis
trend analysis

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews political and trend analyst JP Landman.

  • South Africa’s centre is holding – the “moderate middle” is coming together, says political and trends analyst JP Landman

  • Whoever is behind the unrest of last week must be surprised at the strength of the pushback

  • South Africa has had numerous crises the past century, it always bounces back – this last one was the strongest bounceback yet

Image: © intriceight8/123rf.com

As the dust from last week’s unrest settles, South Africa now has about 1700 extra prisoners in its overcrowded jails.

More than 10 000 jobs are at risk with billions of rands of damage.

The country’s resilience is being tested.

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews political and trend analyst JP Landman (scroll up to listen).

… the centre held. South Africans came together in a way we haven’t done in a long, long time, across all kinds of dividing lines. We can now really talk about the moderate middle… It’s a good sign.

JP Landman, political and trend analyst

The middle panicked, that’s true. But they didn’t just panic, they also took control… The centre has held. Whoever is behind this, must be surprised against the strength of the pushback… It gives the President something to work with…

JP Landman, political and trend analyst

We’ve had this several times in the last 100 years… South Africa has bounced back from each of them. And this is one of the strongest bouncebacks we’ve seen…

JP Landman, political and trend analyst

Authorities were caught by surprise… Police were overwhelmed… There was a massive intelligence failure… Another Marikana would’ve been bad… something to appreciate…

JP Landman, political and trend analyst

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : South Africa's centre held. Whoever is behind this must be surprised – analyst




