DA, Accountability Now seek unit 'largely and loosely based on Scorpions model'





The Democratic Alliance (DA) and Accountability Now held a meeting today where they outlined a plan to introduce a new Chapter institution.

They pointed to systemic challenges within the National Prosecuting Authority, saying it has severely hampered its ability to successfully pursue high-profile corruption cases.

They also say the public has lost faith in law-enforcement agencies and that drastic and urgent change is needed to ensure that these corruption vases are pursued without fear or favour.

DA MP Advocate Glynnis Breytenbach has more.

What we are proposing is legislation that we will introduce to Parliament which, if passed, will set up a new Chapter 9 institution which we would like to call the Anti-corruption Commission. It is specifically not set out to be in competition with or parallel with the National Prosecuting Authority or the police, but to complement their efforts. Advocate Glynnis Breytenbach, MP - Democratic Alliance

The NPA has lost in the 10 years or so massive hollowing out of skills and resources. At the moment they are understaffed, underresourced and seriously overstressed. The same applies to the investigative capacity of the Hawks. Cases are not getting the attention that they should be getting and in the last 10 years, there has been not one serious prosecution in South Africa. Advocate Glynnis Breytenbach, MP - Democratic Alliance

The court has found that there should be an independent body outside of the NPA that is not susceptible to political influence that should investigate large-scale corruption. It will be based largely and loosely on the Scorpions model. Advocate Glynnis Breytenbach, MP - Democratic Alliance

Listening below for the full interview...