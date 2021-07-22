Streaming issues? Report here
No Items to show
Police stations can still be attacked, second wave of attacks possible - Report

22 July 2021 1:50 PM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
NPA
Looting
incitement charges
insurrection

Mandy Wiener speaks to News24 reporter Sipho Masondo and NPA national spokesperson Advocate Mthunzi Mhaga.

Justice Minister Ronald Lamola says he is confident the masterminds of the riots in KwaZulu- Natal and Gauteng.

The aftermath has resulted in more than 2 000 arrests and concerns of overcrowding have been raised.

Mandy Wiener speaks to NPA national spokesperson Advocate Mthunzi Mhaga.

The process is underway, unfortunately, we have not been furnished with evidence that points to serious offences like crimes against the state, terrorism, treason, insurrection. For now, the most serious offence that we have charged people with is incitement to commit public violence.

Advocate Mthunzi Mhaga, National spokesperson - NPA

Meanwhile, News24 is reporting that police stations across the country especially those with arms storage have been placed on high alert.

The report says intelligence suggests the instigators may be panning another attack.

The senior general in defence I spoke to yesterday said they are still receiving information that police stations could still come under attack and there could be a second wave of attacks.

Sipho Masondo, Reporter - News24

No one knows what is happening.

Sipho Masondo, Reporter - News24

Listen to the full interview below:




