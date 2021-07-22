Leading a business during a pandemic is tough and interesting - Tower Group CEO





The global pandemic has impacted the economy and the way businesses operate, where leaders have to create new policies and safety regulations in workplaces to ensure workers are safe from the virus.

Tower Group CEO Kerry Morris provides a perspective from leaders who have been inundated with plenty of changes in their workplace and offers advice because employees look towards them for answers in times of uncertainty which places them under pressure as sometimes they may not have the correct or any answers.

Leading as a business person has been tough, challenging, and interesting. Kerry Morris, CEO - Tower Group

I think as leaders we had to put on our survival gear and surge through this battle which doesn't seem to be ending. Kerry Morris, CEO - Tower Group

Morris went on to explain the reason behind her 'Lost leaders handbook 2021' which looks into the top 10 Leadership Steps to combat expectation syndrome.

I think a lot of leaders are going through the same thing and a lot of people do not put it out there or speak about it because we as leaders are expected to have all the answers, so I wanted to share my experience and be vulnerable about it. Kerry Morris, CEO - Tower Group

RELATED: South Africa's centre held. Whoever is behind this must be surprised – analyst

Morris discussed the changing mandates and expectations from employees towards business leaders.

I think there is a lot of pressure for us to look after our employees but with that comes the expectation syndrome. Kerry Morris, CEO - Tower Group

Businesses have to constantly adapt to the daily changing policies and when the lockdown levels change, all eyes are on the employers and what they will adjust next. Kerry Morris, CEO - Tower Group

Morris argues that the expectation syndrome does not create a harmonious working environment.

Listen to the full interview below...