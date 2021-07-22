Leading a business during a pandemic is tough and interesting - Tower Group CEO
The global pandemic has impacted the economy and the way businesses operate, where leaders have to create new policies and safety regulations in workplaces to ensure workers are safe from the virus.
Tower Group CEO Kerry Morris provides a perspective from leaders who have been inundated with plenty of changes in their workplace and offers advice because employees look towards them for answers in times of uncertainty which places them under pressure as sometimes they may not have the correct or any answers.
Leading as a business person has been tough, challenging, and interesting.Kerry Morris, CEO - Tower Group
I think as leaders we had to put on our survival gear and surge through this battle which doesn't seem to be ending.Kerry Morris, CEO - Tower Group
Morris went on to explain the reason behind her 'Lost leaders handbook 2021' which looks into the top 10 Leadership Steps to combat expectation syndrome.
I think a lot of leaders are going through the same thing and a lot of people do not put it out there or speak about it because we as leaders are expected to have all the answers, so I wanted to share my experience and be vulnerable about it.Kerry Morris, CEO - Tower Group
RELATED: South Africa's centre held. Whoever is behind this must be surprised – analyst
Morris discussed the changing mandates and expectations from employees towards business leaders.
I think there is a lot of pressure for us to look after our employees but with that comes the expectation syndrome.Kerry Morris, CEO - Tower Group
Businesses have to constantly adapt to the daily changing policies and when the lockdown levels change, all eyes are on the employers and what they will adjust next.Kerry Morris, CEO - Tower Group
Morris argues that the expectation syndrome does not create a harmonious working environment.
Listen to the full interview below...
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_130350943_managing-director-and-manager-claiming-to-businesswoman-at-office-business-stress-concept.html
More from Local
Any food that could be salvaged should be taken to charity - FoodForward SA
MD Andy Du Plessis says where the police and SANDF members recover items and they know who they belong to, they will take them back.Read More
Many young people in SA have chronic illnesses and must get jab - UN rapporteur
United Nations special rapporteur Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng petitions for people with comorbidities to be vaccinated.Read More
President Cyril Ramaphosa among 14 heads of state who may have been hacked
Stuff magazine Publisher Toby Shapshak says the State Security Agency would have never seen this coming and cannot be blamed.Read More
Eskom implements Stage 2 power cut from 4pm until 9pm tonight
The utility had earlier warned that extreme cold and reduced generation capacity might force it to implement load shedding at short notice.Read More
Police stations can still be attacked, second wave of attacks possible - Report
Mandy Wiener speaks to News24 reporter Sipho Masondo and NPA national spokesperson Advocate Mthunzi Mhaga.Read More
DA, Accountability Now seek unit 'largely and loosely based on Scorpions model'
Advocate Glynnis Breytenbach says they want to establish an independent body outside of the NPA that is not susceptible to political influence.Read More
'Jacob Zuma can engage with family members or make an address at the funeral'
Correctional Services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo says former president Jacob Zuma will not be in prison clothing when attending his brother's funeral.Read More
So far we don't have evidence that vaccines are causing death - Prof Moshabela
Bongani Bingwa speaks to UKZN Deputy Vice-Chancellor Research & Innovation Mosa Moshabela about vaccine side-effects.Read More
COVID-19: South Africa records 16,240 new cases and 516 deaths
The Health Department says 5,831,389 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.Read More