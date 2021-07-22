Eskom warns of possible load shedding at short notice
Eskom warned on Thursday that extreme cold and reduced generation capacity might force it to implement load shedding at short notice.
The utility has managed to avoid rolling blackouts in recent weeks but is now asking all users to cut back on electricity use where possible to preserve the system.
#POWERALERT 1— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) July 22, 2021
Eskom may be forced to implement loadshedding at short notice should further generating capacity losses occur@SABCNews@IOL @News24 @TimesLIVE @SowetanLIVE @ewnupdates @TheSAnews @eNCA pic.twitter.com/vNlavDRS5F
