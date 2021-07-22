President Cyril Ramaphosa among 14 heads of state who may have been hacked
President Cyril Ramaphosa is among 14 other world leaders who have allegedly been identified in a leaked database that forms part of the Isreal spy case, Pegasus project.
Stuff magazine Publisher Toby Shapshak has described the incident as remarkable as the software is able to get into the most secure phones.
It's a software developed by an Israeli company called the NSO group that is able to snoop into people's phones, it's quite remarkable.Toby Shapshak, Publisher - Stuff magazine
They have found a way to get into the most secure devices.Toby Shapshak, Publisher - Stuff magazine
Shapshak argued that the State security agency would have never seen this coming.
For once this was not the State Security Agency's fault as they too did not see this coming.Toby Shapshak, Publisher - Stuff magazine
We still do not know whether the president's phone was actually hacked.Toby Shapshak, Publisher - Stuff magazine
Listen to the full interview below...
