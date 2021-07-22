Many young people in SA have chronic illnesses and must get jab - UN rapporteur
The spread of COVID-19 is increasing daily with the Health department announcing more than 500 people have died after contracting the virus, with Gauteng with the highest number recorded.
Despite the delay in vaccination sites caused by the recent civil unrest which happened last week, over 5.8-million jabs have so far been administered in the country.
United Nations special rapporteur DrTlaleng Mofokeng has argued that people with comorbidities should also be allowed to receive the jab, as they will be impacted quite heavily if they had to contract the virus.
Many people who get the virus would probably suffer mild or moderate illness but those who are older in terms of age or suffer from critical medical conditions like cardiovascular disease or diabetes may die from contracting the virus.Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng, special rapporteur - United Nations
This is really a matter of life and death for many people, avoidable deaths because a lot of young people have congenital or other forms of chronic illnesses and they should not wait.Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng, special rapporteur - United Nations
RELATED: So far we don't have evidence that vaccines are causing death - Prof Moshabela
Mofokeng says the Health Department should be more transparent when making decisions on who receives the jab first.
It is not true that it will be complicated to identify those with chronic illnesses, as they either attend a public clinic, hospital, or a private doctor who can provide your medical information.Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng, special rapporteur - United Nations
I think we need to push for more honesty regarding who is making these decisions, we need to push for transparency and know exactly what the Ministerial Advisory Committee is advising and how much of that is being taken upon.Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng, special rapporteur - United Nations
If you look at the statistics, we are not doing that great as we have less than 4% of the population vaccinated in the country but it's good that the vaccine is gaining momentum despite the delay.Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng, special rapporteur - United Nations
Listen to the full interview below...
