Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Yoco CEO: We saw 80% drop-off in trade in KZN, 25% across SA Counting the cost of the unrest for small and medium businesses: Bruce Whitfield talks to Katlego Maphai, CEO of Yoco. 22 July 2021 10:07 PM
Food price inflation has peaked says Agbiz economist Bruce Whitfield interviews Wandile Sihlobo, Chief Economist of the Agricultural Business Chamber of South Africa. 22 July 2021 8:42 PM
'Cyber attack' on Transnet: Govt investigating if linked to continuing unrest The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Steven Ambrose, Head of Cyber Security at Atvance Intelligence. 22 July 2021 8:01 PM
View all Local
Interest rate unchanged, unrest affects growth forecast says Sarb Governor The Money Show talks to Prof. Adrian Saville (Genera Capital) about the Reserve Bank's outlook for the economy. 22 July 2021 9:30 PM
South Africa's centre held. Whoever is behind this must be surprised – analyst The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews political and trend analyst JP Landman. 22 July 2021 11:23 AM
'Govt must rethink infrastructure nodes, give affected KZN businesses tax cuts' On The Money Show, Deloitte's Martyn Davies discusses how to deal with SA's supply shock after the destruction wreaked in unrest 21 July 2021 7:52 PM
View all Politics
Are shopkeepers reaping huge profits from capitalizing on food shortages? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler investigates complaints of alleged profiteering by food retailers and airlines, on The Money Show. 21 July 2021 8:58 PM
[WATCH] Sports stars prepared to flop trying something new for Nike campaign 'Nike say, if you have a body you are an athlete!' The Money Show interviews branding expert Andy Rice about the Play New campaign 21 July 2021 8:38 PM
Private space - not the final frontier, just the next one You might be surprised how many businesses are already in space 21 July 2021 7:15 PM
View all Business
Lockdown has exposed inequality in the schooling system - Prof Jonathan Jansen The Stellenbosch University professor says when we went into hard lockdown last year, the kids in the fancy schools went straight... 22 July 2021 12:08 PM
Twitter user showing acts of kindness with $20 goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 22 July 2021 9:40 AM
WATCH: Ouch! Bride dislocating knee during first dance goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 22 July 2021 9:17 AM
View all Lifestyle
WATCH: It's fake news!Irish gymnast Rhys Mcclenaghan debunks 'anti-sex' bed myth Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 20 July 2021 8:53 AM
Bafana Bafana crowned COSAFA champions They defeated Senegal 5-4 on penalties at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Sunday evening. 18 July 2021 7:01 PM
Al Ahly win 10th CAF Champions League title The Egyptian side beat South Africa's Kaizer Chiefs 3-0 in Casablanca. 18 July 2021 9:04 AM
View all Sport
It has been a strange and difficult time for all sectors - Matthew Mole The musician told Azania Mosaka on #702 Unplugged that when he wrote 'I'm With You' the idea was that people will feel the words o... 16 July 2021 3:20 PM
Legendary musician Tsepo Tshola passes away It's understood Tshola was hospitalised at a Lesotho hospital after contracting COVID-19. 15 July 2021 11:32 AM
'I don't care if my breasts reach my belly button' Gillian Anderson ditches bras Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 July 2021 9:03 AM
View all Entertainment
[VIDEOS] Jeff Bezos blasts off to become the latest space billionaire Bezos made the trip not long after Richard Branson. It doesn't make them astronauts though, says astronomer Prof. David Block. 20 July 2021 8:39 PM
To invest now or later - can one time the cryptocurrency market? Colin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to help you understand how cryptocurrency works. 20 July 2021 5:45 AM
UK's Branston Pickle brings space-exploring Branson back to earth with a bump Richard Branson is a master of the brand stunt but this time he was upstaged by a humble little pickle, says Andy Rice. 13 July 2021 9:18 PM
View all World
Zimbabwe vaccinates over 1 million citizens against COVID Zimbabwe is using mostly the Chinese-made Sinopharm and Sinovac vaccines, which require two doses, a month apart. 17 July 2021 12:48 PM
Africa's COVID third wave surge has now topped the second wave peak - WHO Africa WHO Africa said that there'd been a constant rise in coronavirus cases being recorded since the onset of the pandemic's third wave... 8 July 2021 1:57 PM
'If King Mswati is in eSwatini, let him address the nation, even via Zoom' Swaziland Solidarity Network spokesperson Lucky Lukhele says the army and police have taken over completely and all businesses hav... 29 June 2021 1:04 PM
View all Africa
Food price inflation has peaked says Agbiz economist Bruce Whitfield interviews Wandile Sihlobo, Chief Economist of the Agricultural Business Chamber of South Africa. 22 July 2021 8:42 PM
South Africa's centre held. Whoever is behind this must be surprised – analyst The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews political and trend analyst JP Landman. 22 July 2021 11:23 AM
Are shopkeepers reaping huge profits from capitalizing on food shortages? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler investigates complaints of alleged profiteering by food retailers and airlines, on The Money Show. 21 July 2021 8:58 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Politics

Interest rate unchanged, unrest affects growth forecast says Sarb Governor

22 July 2021 9:30 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Economy
Interest rates
Sarb
Repo rate
The Money Show
Inflation
Lesetja Kganyago
Looting
Bruce Whitfield
Investor confidence
Gordon Institute of Business Science GIBS
Adrian Saville
unrest
growth outlook
Genera Capital
South African Reserve Bank

The Money Show talks to Prof. Adrian Saville (Genera Capital) about the Reserve Bank's outlook for the economy.

The repo rate remains unchanged at 3.5% with the prime rate at 7%.

The Reserve Bank announced the decision by its Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) on Thursday.

Governor Lesetja Kganyago highlighted the impact of the past week of unrest on the economy.

He said it has affected investor confidence and South Africa's growth outlook.

"Prior to the unrest we were destined to revise our growth forecast for this year. In the aftermath of the unrest we couldn't revise it any higher and decided to keep it the same."

RELATED: Unrest could not have come at a worse time for SA says Nedbank CEO

Bruce Whitfield discusses how these events have set back the progress made before the riots (sale of SAA, lifting of self-generation power cap...) with Gibs Business School's Professor Adrian Saville.

Prof. Saville is also an Investment Specialist at Genera Capital.

I think there's a lot of effort that's been put in to try and work out... just the extent of the damage to the economy and the numbers point to somewhere between 0.3% and 1% being taken away in terms of GDP.

Prof. Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist - Genera Capital

I think the much greater issue... is that the disruptions of the past week really point to the structural issues that sit resident in the economy, so when we're talking about growth of 2/3/4% we're really fiddling around the margin.

Prof. Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist - Genera Capital

The real issue is how we shift the structure of this economy into an absorptive shape.

Prof. Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist - Genera Capital

It doesn't really matter if the economy grows 1-4% and no jobs are created - we sit with 35% unemployment, 65% youth unemployment, massive income inequality...

Prof. Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist - Genera Capital

Listen to Professor Saville's insights in the audio clip below:


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Interest rate unchanged, unrest affects growth forecast says Sarb Governor




22 July 2021 9:30 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Economy
Interest rates
Sarb
Repo rate
The Money Show
Inflation
Lesetja Kganyago
Looting
Bruce Whitfield
Investor confidence
Gordon Institute of Business Science GIBS
Adrian Saville
unrest
growth outlook
Genera Capital
South African Reserve Bank

More from Business

Yoco CEO: We saw 80% drop-off in trade in KZN, 25% across SA

22 July 2021 10:07 PM

Counting the cost of the unrest for small and medium businesses: Bruce Whitfield talks to Katlego Maphai, CEO of Yoco.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Food price inflation has peaked says Agbiz economist

22 July 2021 8:42 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Wandile Sihlobo, Chief Economist of the Agricultural Business Chamber of South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Cyber attack' on Transnet: Govt investigating if linked to continuing unrest

22 July 2021 8:01 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Steven Ambrose, Head of Cyber Security at Atvance Intelligence.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South Africa's centre held. Whoever is behind this must be surprised – analyst

22 July 2021 11:23 AM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews political and trend analyst JP Landman.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Are shopkeepers reaping huge profits from capitalizing on food shortages?

21 July 2021 8:58 PM

Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler investigates complaints of alleged profiteering by food retailers and airlines, on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Sports stars prepared to flop trying something new for Nike campaign

21 July 2021 8:38 PM

'Nike say, if you have a body you are an athlete!' The Money Show interviews branding expert Andy Rice about the Play New campaign

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Govt must rethink infrastructure nodes, give affected KZN businesses tax cuts'

21 July 2021 7:52 PM

On The Money Show, Deloitte's Martyn Davies discusses how to deal with SA's supply shock after the destruction wreaked in unrest

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Private space - not the final frontier, just the next one

21 July 2021 7:15 PM

You might be surprised how many businesses are already in space

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Mainly gloom and doom at Ramaphosa's meeting with business, but some positives'

21 July 2021 6:58 PM

Bruce Whitfield finds out about Cyril Ramaphosa's meeting with business leaders from the Black Business Council's Sandile Zungu.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Annual consumer inflation eased to 4.9% in June - Stats SA

21 July 2021 12:16 PM

Stats SA said that the monthly increase in the consumer price index was 0.2% compared May's 0.1%.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

'Cyber attack' on Transnet: Govt investigating if linked to continuing unrest

22 July 2021 8:01 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Steven Ambrose, Head of Cyber Security at Atvance Intelligence.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South Africa's centre held. Whoever is behind this must be surprised – analyst

22 July 2021 11:23 AM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews political and trend analyst JP Landman.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Govt must rethink infrastructure nodes, give affected KZN businesses tax cuts'

21 July 2021 7:52 PM

On The Money Show, Deloitte's Martyn Davies discusses how to deal with SA's supply shock after the destruction wreaked in unrest

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Mainly gloom and doom at Ramaphosa's meeting with business, but some positives'

21 July 2021 6:58 PM

Bruce Whitfield finds out about Cyril Ramaphosa's meeting with business leaders from the Black Business Council's Sandile Zungu.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Ramaphosa's allies are calling for him to fire Mapisa-Nqakula, Ayanda Dlodlo'

21 July 2021 1:26 PM

Eyewitness News senior politics journalist Tshidi Madia talks about her opinion piece on the country's security cluster.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ramaphosa holding 'crucial' meeting with business leaders on reconstruction

20 July 2021 7:02 PM

'Business should help ensure that SA's socio-economic problems are solved.' Bruce Whitfield talks to economist Dr Thabi Leoka.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Police Minister Cele - I never received the intelligence warning of looting

20 July 2021 3:13 PM

Police Minister Bheki Cele has made a not so veiled accusation that State Security Minister Ayanda Dlodlo lied when she claimed that she gave the police adequate intelligence ahead of the looting that unfolded.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Moseneke finds local elections will not be free & fair if held in Oct

20 July 2021 2:24 PM

This follows days of submissions from political parties and various organisations of whether the elections should be held or not during the COVID pandemic.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

EFF fails in court bid to have Ramaphosa's CR17 bank records unsealed

20 July 2021 12:11 PM

The party had approached the court to reveal all those who donated to the president's campaign for the African National Congress (ANC) presidency in 2017.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC's Dyantyi elected as chair of committee probing PP's fitness to hold office

20 July 2021 11:35 AM

Senior African National Congress (ANC) MP Qubudile Richard Dyantyi was chosen on Tuesday at a meeting of the multi-party committee that will conduct the inquiry.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Many young people in SA have chronic illnesses and must get jab - UN rapporteur

Local

Eskom implements Stage 2 power cut from 4pm until 9pm tonight

Local

Police stations can still be attacked, second wave of attacks possible - Report

Local

EWN Highlights

Widespread frost forecast as Gauteng sees one of the coldest nights this decade

22 July 2021 8:17 PM

14 Zimbabweans deported from the UK in quarantine

22 July 2021 7:42 PM

Pick n Pay CEO urges govt to lift alcohol ban to help sustain businesses

22 July 2021 7:21 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA