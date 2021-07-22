Any food that could be salvaged should be taken to charity - FoodForward SA
Members of the South African Defence Force and the police are still out in Gauteng looking for and confiscating goods stolen during riots last week.
Can the retrieved food from the looters be put to better use?
FoodForward SA managing director Andy Du Plessis has more.
A lot of that food would be protected because of packaging. Any food that could be salvaged should be taken to charity.Andy Du Plessis, Managing director - FoodForward SA
Our warehouse was looted and vandalised, but not burnt. Our equipment including a truck and forklift was stolen.Andy Du Plessis, Managing director - FoodForward SA
We reached out to CGCSA (Consumer Goods Council of South Africa) and met with members of the SANDF, the South African Police and the manufactures. Where they are able to recover items, and they know who they belong to, they will take them back.Andy Du Plessis, Managing director - FoodForward SA
The manufacturers can decide what to do with the goods.
Listen below for the full interview...
