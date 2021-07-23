COVID-19: South Africa records 14,858 new cases and 433 deaths
The Health Department says it has recorded 14,858 infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 2,342,330.
Gauteng province has recorded 4,988 new cases in the last reporting cycle.
433 more people have died after contracting the coronavirus bringing the national death toll to 68,625 since the beginning of the pandemic.
RELATED: South Africa records 16,240 new cases and 516 deaths
The cumulative recoveries now stand at 2,109,820 representing a recovery rate of 90,1%.
The total number of vaccines administered is 6,085,108 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.
