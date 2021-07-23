Pulmonologist issues warning on use of ivermectin





The safety and efficacy of ivermectin to treat Covid-19 is back in the spotlight.

Leading Pulmonologist Dr Emmanuel Taban has warned of patients being admitted due to liver failure.

Taban says the hospital he works at is filled with patients who are using ivermectin.

Africa Melane speaks to Dr Taban about what he sees with his patients.

There is no studies in the world that have looked at the animal drug that is used in humans. There is no such study so we have no data whatsoever that the animal products are useful in human patients. Dr Emmanuel Taban, Pulmonologist - MediClinic Midstream

The studies we are seeing are of Ivermectin that is used in humans is for parasites and other things. Patients are not using that one they are using the animal product, it is very concerning and people are just dying. Dr Emmanuel Taban, Pulmonologist - MediClinic Midstream

