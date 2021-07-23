WATCH: It's freezing out there! Tweeps sharing what froze overnight goes viral
South Africans woke up to freezing weather as two cold fronts sweep through the country.
Gauteng is in the grips of one of its coldest days in years with temperatures dipping below minus 8.
Social media shared pictures, memes and videos of what they are keeping warm.
This is how cold Ermelo Mpumalanga is this morning... #ColdFront #Engen pic.twitter.com/uYzt2cmKH0— Martin Andy Nkosi (@NkosiMartin) July 22, 2021
This is today's update on the #Joburg #freeze #ColdFront, it's even more icy today! The poor birds! @ReenvalSA @peoples_weather @tWeatherSA pic.twitter.com/v4BCrEo8jy— Paul da Cruz (@PauldaCruz22) July 23, 2021
This is a no for me 🥶 #ColdFront #Johannesburg pic.twitter.com/pQR5IRkVbb— farida tootla (@tootla84) July 23, 2021
#ColdFront pic.twitter.com/x2MV0yxtrC— Simple N Classy (@creamyobat) July 23, 2021
https://t.co/90qu1yLjvb pic.twitter.com/8vo7OMoUPj— Princess ya vaccination🦁🐝 (@Max_Mofo) July 22, 2021
