WATCH: It's freezing out there! Tweeps sharing what froze overnight goes viral

South Africans woke up to freezing weather as two cold fronts sweep through the country.

Gauteng is in the grips of one of its coldest days in years with temperatures dipping below minus 8.

Social media shared pictures, memes and videos of what they are keeping warm.

This is how cold Ermelo Mpumalanga is this morning... #ColdFront #Engen pic.twitter.com/uYzt2cmKH0 — Martin Andy Nkosi (@NkosiMartin) July 22, 2021

