WATCH: Seagull hits girl in face while on amusement park ride
These girls went to the amusement park to celebrate a birthday, little did they know a surprise was in store for them.
One of the girls was hit by a Seagul as they enjoyed their ride.
Watch the video below:
These two girls were expecting a thrill of a lifetime when they hopped on this ride. They were not expected to be hit by a seagull! https://t.co/VFZ7rmMUs9 pic.twitter.com/b3muNmzDUN— ABC News (@ABC) July 23, 2021
