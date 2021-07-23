WATCH: Seagull hits girl in face while on amusement park ride

Streaming issues? Report here
702-themiddayreport-broughttoyoubymomentum-thumb-1500x1500jpg 702-themiddayreport-broughttoyoubymomentum-thumb-1500x1500jpg
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 12:37
Public sector wage negotiations enter final stretch.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Mugwena Maluleke - Chief negotiator for public sector unions at COSATU
Today at 12:41
National Consumer Commission issues a stern warning to suppliers not to hike prices of essential items.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Joseph Selolo - Director of Prosecutions at National Consumer Commission
Today at 12:45
SJN Hearings: Racsim and victimisation come to the forefront.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Firdose Moonda - South Africa Correspondent at ESPN Cricinfo
Today at 12:52
Sports Wrap!
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Tholakele Mnganga- EWN Sport Journalist- IN STUDIO
Today at 12:56
Spreading good news with Brent Lindeque!
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Brent Lindeque, founder of Good Things Guy
Today at 18:09
???
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:13
Has the JSE lost its midas touch to attract new listing and stop delistings? How ??
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Valdene Reddy - Director of Capital Markets at JSE Group
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Thato Mashigo - Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Wealth
No Items to show
Up Next: The Azania Mosaka Show
See full line-up
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Paul Adams should have spoken up, we white people say offending things unaware' Listeners weigh in on the former South African cricketer's revelation that he experienced racial discrimination when he was still... 23 July 2021 11:36 AM
WATCH: It's freezing out there! Tweeps sharing what froze overnight goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 23 July 2021 9:14 AM
Pulmonologist issues warning on use of ivermectin Africa Melane speaks to Pulmonologist Dr Emmanuel Taban about the side effects of using the drug for Covid-19. 23 July 2021 8:47 AM
View all Local
Interest rate unchanged, unrest affects growth forecast says Sarb Governor The Money Show talks to Prof. Adrian Saville (Genera Capital) about the Reserve Bank's outlook for the economy. 22 July 2021 9:30 PM
'Cyber attack' on Transnet: Govt investigating if linked to continuing unrest The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Steven Ambrose, Head of Cyber Security at Atvance Intelligence. 22 July 2021 8:01 PM
South Africa's centre held. Whoever is behind this must be surprised – analyst The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews political and trend analyst JP Landman. 22 July 2021 11:23 AM
View all Politics
Covid-19 job cuts hit SA women hardest, new claims stats from old mutual confirm Old Mutual Claim Statistics Report reveals that 58% of 2020 retrenchment cover claims were paid out to women 23 July 2021 10:56 AM
Yoco CEO: We saw 80% drop-off in trade in KZN, 25% across SA Counting the cost of the unrest for small and medium businesses: Bruce Whitfield talks to Katlego Maphai, CEO of Yoco. 22 July 2021 10:07 PM
Food price inflation has peaked says Agbiz economist Bruce Whitfield interviews Wandile Sihlobo, Chief Economist of the Agricultural Business Chamber of South Africa. 22 July 2021 8:42 PM
View all Business
WATCH: Seagull hits girl in face while on amusement park ride Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 23 July 2021 9:36 AM
Lockdown has exposed inequality in the schooling system - Prof Jonathan Jansen The Stellenbosch University professor says when we went into hard lockdown last year, the kids in the fancy schools went straight... 22 July 2021 12:08 PM
Twitter user showing acts of kindness with $20 goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 22 July 2021 9:40 AM
View all Lifestyle
WATCH: It's fake news!Irish gymnast Rhys Mcclenaghan debunks 'anti-sex' bed myth Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 20 July 2021 8:53 AM
Bafana Bafana crowned COSAFA champions They defeated Senegal 5-4 on penalties at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Sunday evening. 18 July 2021 7:01 PM
Al Ahly win 10th CAF Champions League title The Egyptian side beat South Africa's Kaizer Chiefs 3-0 in Casablanca. 18 July 2021 9:04 AM
View all Sport
It has been a strange and difficult time for all sectors - Matthew Mole The musician told Azania Mosaka on #702 Unplugged that when he wrote 'I'm With You' the idea was that people will feel the words o... 16 July 2021 3:20 PM
Legendary musician Tsepo Tshola passes away It's understood Tshola was hospitalised at a Lesotho hospital after contracting COVID-19. 15 July 2021 11:32 AM
'I don't care if my breasts reach my belly button' Gillian Anderson ditches bras Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 July 2021 9:03 AM
View all Entertainment
[VIDEOS] Jeff Bezos blasts off to become the latest space billionaire Bezos made the trip not long after Richard Branson. It doesn't make them astronauts though, says astronomer Prof. David Block. 20 July 2021 8:39 PM
To invest now or later - can one time the cryptocurrency market? Colin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to help you understand how cryptocurrency works. 20 July 2021 5:45 AM
UK's Branston Pickle brings space-exploring Branson back to earth with a bump Richard Branson is a master of the brand stunt but this time he was upstaged by a humble little pickle, says Andy Rice. 13 July 2021 9:18 PM
View all World
Zimbabwe vaccinates over 1 million citizens against COVID Zimbabwe is using mostly the Chinese-made Sinopharm and Sinovac vaccines, which require two doses, a month apart. 17 July 2021 12:48 PM
Africa's COVID third wave surge has now topped the second wave peak - WHO Africa WHO Africa said that there'd been a constant rise in coronavirus cases being recorded since the onset of the pandemic's third wave... 8 July 2021 1:57 PM
'If King Mswati is in eSwatini, let him address the nation, even via Zoom' Swaziland Solidarity Network spokesperson Lucky Lukhele says the army and police have taken over completely and all businesses hav... 29 June 2021 1:04 PM
View all Africa
Food price inflation has peaked says Agbiz economist Bruce Whitfield interviews Wandile Sihlobo, Chief Economist of the Agricultural Business Chamber of South Africa. 22 July 2021 8:42 PM
South Africa's centre held. Whoever is behind this must be surprised – analyst The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews political and trend analyst JP Landman. 22 July 2021 11:23 AM
Are shopkeepers reaping huge profits from capitalizing on food shortages? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler investigates complaints of alleged profiteering by food retailers and airlines, on The Money Show. 21 July 2021 8:58 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

WATCH: Seagull hits girl in face while on amusement park ride

23 July 2021 9:36 AM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Seagulls
amusement parks
'Whats Gone Viral'

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: It's freezing out there! Tweeps sharing what froze overnight goes viral

These girls went to the amusement park to celebrate a birthday, little did they know a surprise was in store for them.

One of the girls was hit by a Seagul as they enjoyed their ride.

Watch the video below:

Listen to what else has gone viral here:




23 July 2021 9:36 AM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Seagulls
amusement parks
'Whats Gone Viral'

More from Lifestyle

Covid-19 job cuts hit SA women hardest, new claims stats from old mutual confirm

23 July 2021 10:56 AM

Old Mutual Claim Statistics Report reveals that 58% of 2020 retrenchment cover claims were paid out to women

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lockdown has exposed inequality in the schooling system - Prof Jonathan Jansen

22 July 2021 12:08 PM

The Stellenbosch University professor says when we went into hard lockdown last year, the kids in the fancy schools went straight from face to face to online.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Twitter user showing acts of kindness with $20 goes viral

22 July 2021 9:40 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: Ouch! Bride dislocating knee during first dance goes viral

22 July 2021 9:17 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Sports stars prepared to flop trying something new for Nike campaign

21 July 2021 8:38 PM

'Nike say, if you have a body you are an athlete!' The Money Show interviews branding expert Andy Rice about the Play New campaign

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Focus on the small victories', Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida graduates from Wits

21 July 2021 8:35 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[VIDEOS] Jeff Bezos blasts off to become the latest space billionaire

20 July 2021 8:39 PM

Bezos made the trip not long after Richard Branson. It doesn't make them astronauts though, says astronomer Prof. David Block.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

End of an era: WeBuyCars acquires Ticketpro Dome as vehicle showroom

20 July 2021 7:48 PM

No more live shows, but a showroom for 1,500 cars - The Money Show interviews Faan van der Walt, Executive Director of WeBuyCars.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: Baby rescued floating in inflatable ring in Tunisia

20 July 2021 9:26 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: It's fake news!Irish gymnast Rhys Mcclenaghan debunks 'anti-sex' bed myth

20 July 2021 8:53 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'Paul Adams should have spoken up, we white people say offending things unaware'

Local

Pulmonologist issues warning on use of ivermectin

Local

Many young people in SA have chronic illnesses and must get jab - UN rapporteur

Local

EWN Highlights

Life Esidimeni inquest postponed to August

23 July 2021 11:48 AM

Police budget cuts root cause of slow response to KZN, Gauteng riots – MPs

23 July 2021 11:03 AM

WATCH LIVE: Zondo Inquiry resumes with law enforcement-related evidence

23 July 2021 10:27 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA