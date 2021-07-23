'Paul Adams should have spoken up, we white people say offending things unaware'
Former South African cricketer Paul Adams revealed several instances of racial discrimination when testifying before Cricket South Africa's (CSA) Social Justice and Nation-Building hearings on Thursday.
Adams revealed that his former teammates including South African coach Mark Boucher used to call him Brown s***t, even going far as having a song that they would sing towards him when they won matches.
Listeners were in support of Adams but many saying he should have spoken up and told his team members that he was unhappy with some of the words they called him.
Why do we as black people like to internalise things that make us uncomfortable because some people do not know that they are offending you when they make certain jokes because you did not say ‘Listen this makes me uncomfortable, stop calling me that word’.Khustaz, Caller
This issue is so deep and unfortunate and after all these years this should have not been swept under the rug. I would be so disappointed if the likes of Andile Phehlukwayo and Kagiso Rabada would also speak up after they retire to say they too were victims of racial discrimination because we as a country should be able to carry on from here in a positive manner. On top of that, I think the minister of sports, arts, and culture is not doing much to assist the issue that has been unfolding at CSA.Lesibe, Caller
Adams was the only player of colour in the XI when he made his Test debut in 1995 and remained a minority throughout his nine-year career.
Racism is there but it is up to the person to try and find ways to integrate yourself in certain scenarios even if it means taking them in a place where you are comfortable and speaking up when you feel uncomfortable’Glen, Caller
He should have spoken up because I think a lot of us white people say things not knowing that we are offending someone from another race or culture.Anthony, Caller
Listen to the full interview below...
