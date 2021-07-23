Don't take the law into your own hands - Minister Ntshaveni to Phoenix community





CAPE TOWN – Acting Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said that residents of Phoenix in Durban needed to call the police when there was trouble instead of becoming vigilantes.

“Government condemned the attacks and vigilantism and urged communities who were protecting themselves to work together with community policing forum, the blue community, and the local South African Police Service. We encourage our citizens not to take the law into their own hands, but to wait for law enforcement to do their part.”

She issued the warning after 20 people were murdered in the area during the recent criminal rampage.

There have also been reports of racial tensions in Phoenix.

The number of people who died or were killed in the looting spree in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal has risen to 337.

