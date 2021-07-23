'Do NOT hike prices of essential items,' consumer watchdog warns suppliers

Streaming issues? Report here
John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020 John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 16:10
South African Human Rights Commission host dialogue with various organizations on the violence and looting in parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng last week
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Advocate Tseliso Thipanyane - CEO at South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC)
Today at 16:20
Imported ‘frites’ are now cheaper than South African potato chips
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Willie Jacobs, CEO of potatoes SA
Today at 16:50
Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
John Matthews, Feature Story Journalist in Tokyo
Today at 17:10
SA school children have lost a year
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Wycliffe Otieno, UNICEF South Africa chief of education
Today at 18:09
???
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:13
Has the JSE lost its midas touch to attract new listing and stop delistings? How ??
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Valdene Reddy - Director of Capital Markets at JSE Group
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Thato Mashigo - Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
ZOOM Friday File - Saint d'lci
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Marie Aoun - Founder Director at Saint d'Ici
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
I've learnt the power of vulnerability; being prideful is foolish - PJ Powers Musician PJ Powers shared her experience with failure, saying that people can only learn to succeed when they embrace their weakne... 23 July 2021 3:32 PM
'Do NOT hike prices of essential items,' consumer watchdog warns suppliers National Consumer Commission director of prosecutions Joseph Selolo says it is prohibited to charge prices that are unreasonable o... 23 July 2021 1:10 PM
President Cyril Ramaphosa among 14 heads of state who may have been hacked Stuff magazine Publisher Toby Shapshak says the State Security Agency would have never seen this coming and cannot be blamed. 23 July 2021 12:39 PM
View all Local
Interest rate unchanged, unrest affects growth forecast says Sarb Governor The Money Show talks to Prof. Adrian Saville (Genera Capital) about the Reserve Bank's outlook for the economy. 22 July 2021 9:30 PM
'Cyber attack' on Transnet: Govt investigating if linked to continuing unrest The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Steven Ambrose, Head of Cyber Security at Atvance Intelligence. 22 July 2021 8:01 PM
South Africa's centre held. Whoever is behind this must be surprised – analyst The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews political and trend analyst JP Landman. 22 July 2021 11:23 AM
View all Politics
Resilient employees make for resilient businesses New research highlights that now, more than ever, employee mindsets really matter. 23 July 2021 3:12 PM
Covid-19 job cuts hit SA women hardest, new claims stats from old mutual confirm Old Mutual Claim Statistics Report reveals that 58% of 2020 retrenchment cover claims were paid out to women 23 July 2021 10:56 AM
Yoco CEO: We saw 80% drop-off in trade in KZN, 25% across SA Counting the cost of the unrest for small and medium businesses: Bruce Whitfield talks to Katlego Maphai, CEO of Yoco. 22 July 2021 10:07 PM
View all Business
WATCH: Seagull hits girl in face while on amusement park ride Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 23 July 2021 9:36 AM
Lockdown has exposed inequality in the schooling system - Prof Jonathan Jansen The Stellenbosch University professor says when we went into hard lockdown last year, the kids in the fancy schools went straight... 22 July 2021 12:08 PM
Twitter user showing acts of kindness with $20 goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 22 July 2021 9:40 AM
View all Lifestyle
WATCH: It's fake news!Irish gymnast Rhys Mcclenaghan debunks 'anti-sex' bed myth Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 20 July 2021 8:53 AM
Bafana Bafana crowned COSAFA champions They defeated Senegal 5-4 on penalties at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Sunday evening. 18 July 2021 7:01 PM
Al Ahly win 10th CAF Champions League title The Egyptian side beat South Africa's Kaizer Chiefs 3-0 in Casablanca. 18 July 2021 9:04 AM
View all Sport
Studying music at UCT has built and shaped my voice - Bonj The musician says the 'A Journey' is an audio of events and places she has to, a diary of her journey as a songwriter. 23 July 2021 3:10 PM
It has been a strange and difficult time for all sectors - Matthew Mole The musician told Azania Mosaka on #702 Unplugged that when he wrote 'I'm With You' the idea was that people will feel the words o... 16 July 2021 3:20 PM
Legendary musician Tsepo Tshola passes away It's understood Tshola was hospitalised at a Lesotho hospital after contracting COVID-19. 15 July 2021 11:32 AM
View all Entertainment
Resilient employees make for resilient businesses New research highlights that now, more than ever, employee mindsets really matter. 23 July 2021 3:12 PM
Covid-19 job cuts hit SA women hardest, new claims stats from old mutual confirm Old Mutual Claim Statistics Report reveals that 58% of 2020 retrenchment cover claims were paid out to women 23 July 2021 10:56 AM
[VIDEOS] Jeff Bezos blasts off to become the latest space billionaire Bezos made the trip not long after Richard Branson. It doesn't make them astronauts though, says astronomer Prof. David Block. 20 July 2021 8:39 PM
View all World
Zimbabwe vaccinates over 1 million citizens against COVID Zimbabwe is using mostly the Chinese-made Sinopharm and Sinovac vaccines, which require two doses, a month apart. 17 July 2021 12:48 PM
Africa's COVID third wave surge has now topped the second wave peak - WHO Africa WHO Africa said that there'd been a constant rise in coronavirus cases being recorded since the onset of the pandemic's third wave... 8 July 2021 1:57 PM
'If King Mswati is in eSwatini, let him address the nation, even via Zoom' Swaziland Solidarity Network spokesperson Lucky Lukhele says the army and police have taken over completely and all businesses hav... 29 June 2021 1:04 PM
View all Africa
Food price inflation has peaked says Agbiz economist Bruce Whitfield interviews Wandile Sihlobo, Chief Economist of the Agricultural Business Chamber of South Africa. 22 July 2021 8:42 PM
Are shopkeepers reaping huge profits from capitalizing on food shortages? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler investigates complaints of alleged profiteering by food retailers and airlines, on The Money Show. 21 July 2021 8:58 PM
[WATCH] Sports stars prepared to flop trying something new for Nike campaign 'Nike say, if you have a body you are an athlete!' The Money Show interviews branding expert Andy Rice about the Play New campaign 21 July 2021 8:38 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

'Do NOT hike prices of essential items,' consumer watchdog warns suppliers

23 July 2021 1:10 PM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
National Consumer Commission
suppliers
Joseph Selolo
Gauteng riots
KwaZulu-Natal riots
Johannesburg riots

National Consumer Commission director of prosecutions Joseph Selolo says it is prohibited to charge prices that are unreasonable or unjust.

As a result of the latest protests and unrests, we have seen the prices of some foods going. Many consumers in Gauteng say they are unhappy about the escalating prices of food, even the National Consumer Commission has issued a stern warning to suppliers not to hike prices of essential items.

Joseph Selolo, National Consumer Commission director of prosecutions has more.

At the time of issuing the statement, it was a proactive step. We have not received formal complaints, we only saw on social that that possibility exists. I've been advised that there may be some complaints that are being now received.

Joseph Selolo, Director of prosecutions - National Consumer Commission

The Consumer Protection Act contains a provision that says you must supply goods at a price that is unreasonable and unjust. However, regulation 350 issued under the Disaster Management Act then contains a definition of those terms to say what constitutes an unfair, unreasonable and unjust price.

Joseph Selolo, Director of prosecutions - National Consumer Commission

It is prohibited to charge prices that are unreasonable or unjust.

Joseph Selolo, Director of prosecutions - National Consumer Commission

Listen below for the full interview ...




23 July 2021 1:10 PM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
National Consumer Commission
suppliers
Joseph Selolo
Gauteng riots
KwaZulu-Natal riots
Johannesburg riots

More from Local

I've learnt the power of vulnerability; being prideful is foolish - PJ Powers

23 July 2021 3:32 PM

Musician PJ Powers shared her experience with failure, saying that people can only learn to succeed when they embrace their weaknesses.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa among 14 heads of state who may have been hacked

23 July 2021 12:39 PM

Stuff magazine Publisher Toby Shapshak says the State Security Agency would have never seen this coming and cannot be blamed.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Paul Adams should have spoken up, we white people say offending things unaware'

23 July 2021 11:36 AM

Listeners weigh in on the former South African cricketer's revelation that he experienced racial discrimination when he was still playing for the national team.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Don't take the law into your own hands - Minister Ntshaveni to Phoenix community

23 July 2021 11:25 AM

Acting Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni issued the warning after 20 people in the area were murdered in the area during the recent criminal rampage.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: It's freezing out there! Tweeps sharing what froze overnight goes viral

23 July 2021 9:14 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pulmonologist issues warning on use of ivermectin

23 July 2021 8:47 AM

Africa Melane speaks to Pulmonologist Dr Emmanuel Taban about the side effects of using the drug for Covid-19.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

COVID-19: South Africa records 14,858 new cases and 433 deaths

23 July 2021 7:05 AM

The Health Department says 6,085,108 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Yoco CEO: We saw 80% drop-off in trade in KZN, 25% across SA

22 July 2021 10:07 PM

Counting the cost of the unrest for small and medium businesses: Bruce Whitfield talks to Katlego Maphai, CEO of Yoco.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Food price inflation has peaked says Agbiz economist

22 July 2021 8:42 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Wandile Sihlobo, Chief Economist of the Agricultural Business Chamber of South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Cyber attack' on Transnet: Govt investigating if linked to continuing unrest

22 July 2021 8:01 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Steven Ambrose, Head of Cyber Security at Atvance Intelligence.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'Do NOT hike prices of essential items,' consumer watchdog warns suppliers

Local

'Paul Adams should have spoken up, we white people say offending things unaware'

Local

Don't take the law into your own hands - Minister Ntshaveni to Phoenix community

Local

EWN Highlights

Nzimande formally announces COVID vaccination drive for higher education sector

23 July 2021 4:00 PM

Judge Teffo warns against further delays in Life Esidimeni hearings

23 July 2021 3:15 PM

My teammates called me ‘brown s**t' - ex-Protea Paul Adams testifies

23 July 2021 1:34 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA