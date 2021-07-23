'Do NOT hike prices of essential items,' consumer watchdog warns suppliers





As a result of the latest protests and unrests, we have seen the prices of some foods going. Many consumers in Gauteng say they are unhappy about the escalating prices of food, even the National Consumer Commission has issued a stern warning to suppliers not to hike prices of essential items.

Joseph Selolo, National Consumer Commission director of prosecutions has more.

At the time of issuing the statement, it was a proactive step. We have not received formal complaints, we only saw on social that that possibility exists. I've been advised that there may be some complaints that are being now received. Joseph Selolo, Director of prosecutions - National Consumer Commission

The Consumer Protection Act contains a provision that says you must supply goods at a price that is unreasonable and unjust. However, regulation 350 issued under the Disaster Management Act then contains a definition of those terms to say what constitutes an unfair, unreasonable and unjust price. Joseph Selolo, Director of prosecutions - National Consumer Commission

It is prohibited to charge prices that are unreasonable or unjust. Joseph Selolo, Director of prosecutions - National Consumer Commission

