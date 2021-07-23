Studying music at UCT has built and shaped my voice - Bonj





After being hand-picked to tour with Sam Smith on the South African leg of their Thrill of it All World Tour, Bonj is more motivated than ever to share her gift with audiences worldwide.

Whilst classically trained in Jazz, it was the love of dance and soul that led to Bonj seeing two back-to-back radio successes with the hits Til The Tide and later, with friend and fellow female force, DJ Zinhle with the track Against The Grain. Bonj’s live performance sees the singer alongside respected multi-instrumentalist Clem Carr, delivering a mix of processed beats and live musicianship combining dance, house and soul.

She describes her sound as a blend of electronic music with soulful melodies and groove.

'A Journal' is an audio of events and places I have been to, a diary of my journey as a songwriter. Bonj, Musician

I think studying jazz at the University of Cape Town has been very helpful. I don't think I would be able to understand and appreciate music the way I do, also being around like-minded individuals. UCT has built and shaped my voice. Bonj, Musician

I was lucky to meet Tressor in 2017. We started talking about a songwriting deal. I am very lucky to have somebody like him as a mentor. Bonj, Musician

