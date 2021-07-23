I've learnt the power of vulnerability; being prideful is foolish - PJ Powers
South African music legend PJ Powers “Thandeka” is an award-winning musician with 12 gold discs, four platinum, and a gold CD.
Her career started in the 1980s as the lead singer of Hotline, and her solo career flourished during the 1990s and 2000s with hits such as “There is Answer”, “Feel So Strong”, “Jabulani”, “You’re So Good To Me” & “World in Union” which has become an iconic rugby world cup song.
Powers started the conversation by clarifying why she had been hospitalised recently and her memories of the late musician Steve Kekana.
Steve for me was a beacon of hope and a real inspiration.PJ Powers, Musician
Powers went on to define what failure meant to her and the lesson she has learned after being in this industry for decades.
I think pride is something people should be careful about because for a long time I did not want to reach out to my family and friends because I viewed needing people as a failure.PJ Powers, Musician
The reaction and cushioning I have received from my family and friends have taught me the power of vulnerability and being prideful as foolish.PJ Powers, Musician
Powers explained that in the first 10 years of her career she was overspending money on friends and luxurious things she did not mean and learned a hard valuable lesson when she was left broke and had to find other means to take care of her bills.
My parents did not teach me was the value of money so for the first 10 years of my career, I would take my friends on private jets, give it away, and suddenly everything stopped when I was left broke.PJ Powers, Musician
That was a humbling experience and at the time I really did feel that I had failed.PJ Powers, Musician
I do truly believe that I am defined by my failures and that you only learn to succeed when you embrace failure.PJ Powers, Musician
Listen to the full interview below...
