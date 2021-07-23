Vaccination teams en route to rural villages
Roving teams of Covid-19 vaccinators will soon be operating around the country in an effort to inoculate more South African citizens.
This comes after the news that the country lost more than 47,000 vaccine doses due to the looting in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.
South African Medical Research Council CEO, Dr. Glenda Gray says there have been monitoring to see whether they can vaccinate people who queue for the South African Social Security Agency grants and through their research found that it was possible.
The idea is to take this to scale and use these roving teams and mobile units which will be used to refrigerate the vaccines. We will also set up camps outside the queuing sections and give pensioners vaccines and further the initiative to villages.Dr Glenda Gray, CEO - South African Medical Research Council
I think the important this is to try and access the most rural provinces like the Eastern Cape, Northern Cape, Limpopo and North West, to name a few, where they are low density but vulnerable populations.Dr Glenda Gray, CEO - South African Medical Research Council
Gray says the plan is to have mass vaccination sites where urban masses get vaccinated in stadiums.
We know that the more people get vaccinated the more family and friends of those vaccinated will want to step forward.Dr Glenda Gray, CEO - South African Medical Research Council
You need to use different strategies to meet the needs of the people in the country.Dr Glenda Gray, CEO - South African Medical Research Council
