Someone must account for law enforcement's failure to prevent riots - SAHRC





On Friday, 23 July the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) hosted a dialogue with various organisations focusing on the civil unrest and looting which took place in certain parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng last week.

The violence has led to the death of more than 300 citizens, with police officials being blamed for responding late to the disruptions that costed the country's economy.

The main purpose of this was to get South Africans to talk about the incident and for us to get a sense of what was behind this and what needs to be done in ensuring that we are never faced with this again. Advocate Tseliso Thipanyane, CEO - South African Human Rights Commission

There will be a number of interventions with the commission. Advocate Tseliso Thipanyane, CEO - South African Human Rights Commission

The failure of law enforcement agencies in preventing this from happening and being there in time is a human rights issue. Advocate Tseliso Thipanyane, CEO - South African Human Rights Commission

Everything needs to be looked over and someone has to respond, the commission will consider even having a hearing. Advocate Tseliso Thipanyane, CEO - South African Human Rights Commission

