Someone must account for law enforcement's failure to prevent riots - SAHRC
On Friday, 23 July the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) hosted a dialogue with various organisations focusing on the civil unrest and looting which took place in certain parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng last week.
The violence has led to the death of more than 300 citizens, with police officials being blamed for responding late to the disruptions that costed the country's economy.
The main purpose of this was to get South Africans to talk about the incident and for us to get a sense of what was behind this and what needs to be done in ensuring that we are never faced with this again.Advocate Tseliso Thipanyane, CEO - South African Human Rights Commission
There will be a number of interventions with the commission.Advocate Tseliso Thipanyane, CEO - South African Human Rights Commission
The failure of law enforcement agencies in preventing this from happening and being there in time is a human rights issue.Advocate Tseliso Thipanyane, CEO - South African Human Rights Commission
Everything needs to be looked over and someone has to respond, the commission will consider even having a hearing.Advocate Tseliso Thipanyane, CEO - South African Human Rights Commission
Vaccination teams en route to rural villages
South African Medical Research Council CEO Dr Glenda Gray says the plan is to also have mass vaccination sites where urban masses will get vaccinated in stadiums.Read More
I've learnt the power of vulnerability; being prideful is foolish - PJ Powers
Musician PJ Powers shared her experience with failure, saying that people can only learn to succeed when they embrace their weaknesses.Read More
'Do NOT hike prices of essential items,' consumer watchdog warns suppliers
National Consumer Commission director of prosecutions Joseph Selolo says it is prohibited to charge prices that are unreasonable or unjust.Read More
President Cyril Ramaphosa among 14 heads of state who may have been hacked
Stuff magazine Publisher Toby Shapshak says the State Security Agency would have never seen this coming and cannot be blamed.Read More
'Paul Adams should have spoken up, we white people say offending things unaware'
Listeners weigh in on the former South African cricketer's revelation that he experienced racial discrimination when he was still playing for the national team.Read More
Don't take the law into your own hands - Minister Ntshaveni to Phoenix community
Acting Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni issued the warning after 20 people in the area were murdered in the area during the recent criminal rampage.Read More
WATCH: It's freezing out there! Tweeps sharing what froze overnight goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Pulmonologist issues warning on use of ivermectin
Africa Melane speaks to Pulmonologist Dr Emmanuel Taban about the side effects of using the drug for Covid-19.Read More
COVID-19: South Africa records 14,858 new cases and 433 deaths
The Health Department says 6,085,108 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.Read More