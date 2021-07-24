COVID-19: South Africa records 13,719 new cases and 450 deaths
The Health Department says it has recorded 13,719 infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 2,356,049.
Gauteng province has recorded 4,582 new cases in the last reporting cycle.
450 more people have died after contracting the coronavirus bringing the national death toll to 69,075 since the beginning of the pandemic.
The cumulative recoveries now stand at 2,133,196representing a recovery rate of 90,5%.
The total number of vaccines administered is 6,308,201 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.
