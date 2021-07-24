'One person dies every 30 seconds globally from viral hepatitis complication'
Proactive Health Solutions CEO and GP Dr Fundile Nyati tells Refiloe Mpakanyane that hepatitis B and hepatitis C are a real problem because they have the potential to follow the chronic cause and last for more than six months.
World Hepatitis Day is observed each year on 28 July to raise awareness of viral hepatitis, an inflammation of the liver that causes severe liver disease and hepatocellular cancer.
This year’s theme is 'Hepatitis Can’t Wait'.
If they follow a chronic cause, they may also lead to other complications like the scarring of the liver which we call Cirrhosis, it can also lead to cancers of the liver. So that is the biggest problemDr Fundile Nyati, CEO - Proactive Health Solutions
Viral hepatitis is a major problem around the world. They say one person dies every 30 seconds globally from a complication relating to viral hepatitis and that is a problem. In South Africa, it affects more people in the rural areas than in urban areas.Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO - Proactive Health Solutions
Part of it is related to issues of personal hygiene, especially hepatitis A. Issues of contamination of food and contamination of water play a big part in transmission from one person to the other.Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO - Proactive Health Solutions
There are five main strains of the hepatitis virus – A, B, C, D and E. Together, hepatitis B and C are the most common which result in 1.1 million deaths and 3 million new infections per year.
Listen to the full interview below:
